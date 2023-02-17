Home Business Scrapping of tax records, here’s how to submit the application online and receive the list by email
Scrapping of tax records, here's how to submit the application online and receive the list by email

Scrapping of tax records, here’s how to submit the application online and receive the list by email

Tax, easy scrapping arrives: the bill arrives first. From the Collection Agency the prospectus with folders and amounts

Doubts about which ones folders can they be “scrapped”? The Collection Agency launches a new web service, available on the site, to request the complete list of folders. To get the detail of folders, assessment notices e charge notices it will be possible to complete the application online to obtain the prospectus by e-mail.

The prospectus allows you to view the current debt and the amounts due without penalties, interest and premium. The new service therefore contains all the information necessary to assess one’s situation and identify the debts which can be included in the membership application to be submitted electronically by 30 April 2023.

To request the prospectus online and receive it by e-mail, access the section “Easy definition” (www.agenziaentrateriscossione.gov.it). In the public area, without the need for a pin and password, it is sufficient to enter the data and tax code of the person in charge of the loads and attach the relative documentation for recognition. Following the question, the new system will send to the mail box indicated a first e-mail containing the link to confirm the request (valid only for the following 72 hours).

The next step

Once the link has been validated, the online service will send a second acknowledgment email with the identification number and the date of the application. If the documentation is correct, the taxpayer will receive an acceptance e-mail, with the link to download their prospectus within 5 days (after this deadline it will no longer be possible to download the document).

It is also possible to request the information prospectus from the reserved area of ​​the site with the credentials Spid, Cie, Cns and, for tax intermediaries, Come in. In this case, the taxpayer will directly view a screen confirming acceptance of the request and will receive, within the following 24 hours, an e-mail to the address indicated, with the link to download the Prospectus within 5 days (after that the download will no longer be possible).

To foresee the is Easy definition of folders and the Budget Law 2023 which established the possibility of paying debts entrusted for collection from 1 January 2000 to 30 June 2022 in a facilitated form, even if included in previous “Scrapping” and regardless of whether they are up to date with payments.

The Easy definition allows you to pay only the amount of the residual debt without paying penalties, default interest, those registered in the register and the premium, while road fines can be extinguished without paying interesthowever denominated, and of the premium.

How payments work

It will be possible to pay in a single solution or in a maximum of 18 installments over 5 years, with the first deadline set for 31 July 2023. The application to join the Easy definition must be transmitted electronically by 30 April 2023 using the appropriate service available, starting from 20 January.

