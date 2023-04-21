Scrapping of the snail, the website of the Revenue Agency is haywire: consumers are now asking for an extension for tax bills

Like all countdowns, the one for the transmission of scrapping practices is accompanied by growing anxiety. The problem in this case is that a nervousness has been added which is leading to protests as several taxpayers are experiencing difficulties in concluding the procedure provided on the website of the Revenue Collection Agency. In view of the fact that the deadline is set for April 30, the Codes association, expressing the concern and also the anger of taxpayers, is asking for an extension of the terms.

«The protests refer to some malfunctioning of the website – says Ivano Giacomelli, National Secretary of Codes – and this is naturally creating not only discontent, but also concern given that April 30 is near. There are those who complain of extremely slow navigation which forces them to reload the page several times, those who speak of sudden and repeated blocks. And then there are those who report problems regarding the display of folders: the one for which you want to send the application does not appear or the system indicates that folders that are subject to relief or have already been paid for can be scrapped. We are certainly not talking about a detail. Considering that in recent weeks there had already been reports of disservices by taxpayers, it is easy to understand the state of mind of those who fear they will not be able to complete the procedure by the date indicated. Given that the situation does not depend on taxpayers, in our opinion an extension of the deadlines appears necessary, so as to allow everyone to present the application”.

The Scrapping quater started on 7 March. The term is set by law as April 30, 2023. Taxpayers who adhere to the “scrapping” of debts entrusted for collection from January 1, 2000 to June 30, 2022, will pay only the amount of the residual debt without paying penalties, default interest , those entered in the register and the premium, while road fines can be defined without the payment of interest, however denominated, and the premium.

The case of malfunction is not isolated. “Once again the sites dedicated to tax duties for citizens go out of use at the time of greatest access by users – says Codacons -. The extension of the deadlines is not enough but action must be taken to ensure that apps, platforms, sites and online services are always fully operational for citizens, who often waste much more time than necessary on tasks that the public administration, due to these inefficiencies , makes it more and more difficult and slow».