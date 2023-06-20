Scratch and Win, if you won do you have to include it in your tax return?

Scratch and Win, when you need to enter your winnings in your tax return

Millions of Italians play scratch cards (or other games). And some of them sometimes win important prizes. Are winnings taxable? Should these earnings be included in the tax return?

Scratch and win winning up to 500 euros, what the law says about it

Let’s go in order. Winnings of up to €500 are tax-free. So they shouldn’t be declared and they are 100% earnings for those who have achieved them with scratch cards. Above this quota, however, it is obligatory to allocate a part of the quota to the State.

Scratch and win winning over 500 euros, a part of the winnings to the state

Whoever wins more than 500 euros must pay a tax of 20% on the excess amount. Let’s make two calculations with some examples that make it easier to understand. Whoever takes 1,000 euros will get 500 tax-free, while the remaining 500 euros are taxed at a rate of 20%. So he will have to pay 100 euros in taxes and the other 900 euros will be net of taxes. With 5,000 euros, 20% will be calculated on 4,500 euros: therefore 900 euros and 4,100 euros would remain after the withholding.

