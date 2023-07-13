Screen Actors Guild: Hollywood faces biggest strike since 1960

Film Screen Actors Guild

Hollywood faces the biggest strike since 1960

The scriptwriters have long since resigned their work, now the actors could follow: The deadline for the agreement between the film studios and the Screen Actors Guild has passed without an agreement. A strike would have far-reaching consequences.

In Hollywood, the signs are on strike: In the negotiations with the major film studios, no agreement was reached by the end of a deadline on Thursday night (local time), as the US actors’ union Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) announced. After more than four weeks of negotiations, the Association of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) is “still not ready” to respond to the union’s most important demands and offer a “fair deal”.

A strike by the actors would have a huge impact on film and television. Screenwriters in the US film and television industry went on strike in early May. If the actors follow, it would be the first double strike in Hollywood since 1960. If the scriptwriters’ strike has already severely hampered productions for cinema and television, an actors’ strike could bring the industry to a complete standstill.

In view of the high inflation, the actors are demanding higher fees and follow-up payments from Disney, Netflix and Co. They are also demanding commitments to dealing with artificial intelligence (AI). They fear that their acting performances and voices could be used as data for AI without getting paid for it.

Many actors also complain about the increase in self-recorded castings since the corona pandemic. Such castings involve more effort for them and deprive them of direct feedback from the casting agency. Actors often don’t even know if their submitted videos have been viewed.

160,000 actresses and actors are united in SAG-AFTRA, including stars such as Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Glenn Close.

