The iPhone 14 Plus, which Apple has high hopes for, did not reverse the decline of the previous mini version because of the increase in screen size, and its performance was even worse than that of the iPhone 13 mini. Since the early days of its release, sales of the iPhone 14 Plus have been at the bottom, and prices have broken rapidly, twice as fast as Apple’s record.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus shipments are relatively limited, and Apple seems to be deliberately controlling the production of the phone. According to the latest report from analyst Ross Young, in January this year, the shipment of screen panels for the iPhone 14 Plus was zero. Of course, this does not mean that the iPhone 14 Plus has been discontinued, but that Apple believes that the current inventory is enough.

In contrast, the performance of the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max continues to be hot. The combined shipments of these two high-end models accounted for as high as 80% in January, contributing sales and profits to Apple.

Apple has previously made an official price cut for the iPhone 14 series, and all four phones in the series have discounts between 600 yuan and 800 yuan. The official price cut before the release of the new phone is very rare for Apple. It can only be said that under the current status of the mobile phone market, Apple is also a bit unsold.

A simple price cut does not seem to be able to save the iPhone 14 Plus. The machine seems to fill the gap, but for Apple’s large-screen stock users, it is impossible to give up the Pro Max phone in their hands and choose the iPhone 14 Plus.



