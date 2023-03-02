Home Business Screen panel shipments are zero, Apple iPhone 14 Plus can’t be sold – yqqlm
Business

Screen panel shipments are zero, Apple iPhone 14 Plus can’t be sold – yqqlm

by admin
Screen panel shipments are zero, Apple iPhone 14 Plus can’t be sold – yqqlm


According to the latest report from analyst Ross Young, in January this year, the shipment of screen panels for the iPhone 14 Plus was zero. Of course, this does not mean that the iPhone 14 Plus has been discontinued, but that Apple believes that the current inventory is enough.

The iPhone 14 Plus, which Apple has high hopes for, did not reverse the decline of the previous mini version because of the increase in screen size, and its performance was even worse than that of the iPhone 13 mini. Since the early days of its release, sales of the iPhone 14 Plus have been at the bottom, and prices have broken rapidly, twice as fast as Apple’s record.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus shipments are relatively limited, and Apple seems to be deliberately controlling the production of the phone. According to the latest report from analyst Ross Young, in January this year, the shipment of screen panels for the iPhone 14 Plus was zero. Of course, this does not mean that the iPhone 14 Plus has been discontinued, but that Apple believes that the current inventory is enough.

In contrast, the performance of the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max continues to be hot. The combined shipments of these two high-end models accounted for as high as 80% in January, contributing sales and profits to Apple.

Apple has previously made an official price cut for the iPhone 14 series, and all four phones in the series have discounts between 600 yuan and 800 yuan. The official price cut before the release of the new phone is very rare for Apple. It can only be said that under the current status of the mobile phone market, Apple is also a bit unsold.

See also  Reddit, from the battle against the funds to the listing: is preparing for the landing on the stock exchange

A simple price cut does not seem to be able to save the iPhone 14 Plus. The machine seems to fill the gap, but for Apple’s large-screen stock users, it is impossible to give up the Pro Max phone in their hands and choose the iPhone 14 Plus.


You may also like

Lego celebrates 60 years of McLaren with a...

Tesla Investor Day: the $25,000 Model 2 isn’t...

Unicredit increases Orcel’s salary: the fee for the...

Btp Italia, from yield to maturity: here’s what...

Accelerate the promotion of new industrialization, make the...

Stop the sale of diesel and petrol cars...

Covid investigation, Conte and Speranza: “Serene in front...

Fear of inflation-Fed rates: 10y Treasury yields over...

Nubia Z50 Ultra image upgrade: 35mm+85mm golden mirror...

Covid investigation, the families of the victims: “Finally...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy