Screening 2023KBC | Xinhaijialan pays tribute to the original intention with product strength, design strength and service strength_TOM News

June 8,The 27th Shanghai Kitchen and Bathroom ExhibitionThe opening of the new international expo center, in the largest and most influential international exhibition event in the sanitary building materials industry,Xin Hai Jia LanWith new products, new spaces, new designs, new marketing, and new services, we stand out from the crowd of booths by virtue of “N possibilities of home”, and perform the aesthetic feast of “full bathroom customization” on the spot.

Ga design

understand people's lives better

Xinhai Jialan booth exhibited more than 10 new products on site, including elegant Chinese style, French romantic style, minimalist and luxurious finished bathroom cabinets, as well as elegant luxury high-definition series and fine oriental aesthetics and other sanitary products. The new series have beautiful lines, Sometimes elegant and ancient, sometimes minimalist and natural.

























Integrating new product design and products suitable for the elderly, Xinhai Jialan has entered into daily life, and tailored to the living habits and characteristics of different consumer groups to meet the needs of different groups of people, such as single nobles, two-person world, three-person family, and three generations living together. The customized bathroom space presents a variety of new bathroom life scenes, and meets the individual needs of various consumer groups with diversified bathroom space solutions.

























Figure 4 is the humanistic care of Xinhaijialan – the product display for the elderly

light design

Link dealers and consumers

For a long time, Xinhaijialan has continued to lead the bathroom customization in the bathroom industry, constantly upgrading marketing enabling tools, and creating portable services that meet consumers’ expectations.At the 27th Shanghai Kitchen and Bathroom Exhibition in 2023, Xinhai Jialan and Kujiale jointly launched the Quanwei 3.0 Light Setting Mini Program to create a practical design tool for shopping guides, enabling beginners to easily build a bathroom space in 10 minutes, and helping consumers realize their ideal space “Create casually” and the wish of “I design my home”.Many dealers expressed strong interest and consulted the staff one after another.







At the event site, Zhang Aimin, chairman of Xinhai Jialan, delivered an opening speech. First of all, Mr. Zhang expressed his sincere gratitude to the leaders of the industry association for their support to Jialan.Mr. Zhang said that in addition to constantly introducing new products, this exhibition also brought “new content”. The introduction of Quanwei 3.0, lightly setting up applets and safe delivery standards is our new innovation and development. If it achieves results, it is hoped that the results can be promoted to the industry and truly empower consumers and terminal service providers.







Zhang Aimin, chairman of Xinhaijialan

In his speech, Li Zuoqi, vice president of the Executive Committee of China Building Materials Circulation Association and chairman of the Special Committee of Ceramic Sanitary Ware Distributors, expressed his high appreciation for the small program of Jialan Light. He pointed out that it can not only bring consumers faster and warmer services , and break the bottleneck of communication between dealers and consumers, and improve the service experience of the “last mile” at the front-end.







Li Zuoqi, Vice President of the Executive Committee of China Building Materials Circulation Association and Chairman of the Special Committee of Ceramic Sanitary Ware Distributors

Liu Wengui, secretary-general of China Building Materials Market Association Sanitary Ware Branch and Foshan Sanitary Ware Industry Association, said that Jialan has always been at the forefront of innovation.From the initiator of the bathroom cabinet alliance to the proposal of the concept of full bathroom customization, the safety upgrade of the laminated shower room, and now the creation of small programs and safe delivery standards,Looking forward to more innovative ideas from Jialan to empower the industry. Finally, Secretary-General Liu said that the new products of Jialan’s booth were outstanding, and wished Jialan’s exhibition and activities a complete success.







Liu Wengui, Secretary General of Sanitary Ware Branch of China Building Materials Market Association and Foshan Sanitary Ware Industry Association

Pay tribute to the original intention of safe delivery

At the end of the event, Xinhaijialan was the first in the industry to release the standard of customized security delivery services for full health. The standard is escorted by strong production and manufacturing strength, perfect product quality control and service delivery capabilities. Through the integration of front and back ends, it explores the interoperability and integration of design and production, and realizes “safe delivery of customized full bathroom space”.

Xinhaijialan always takes “creating value for customers” as its mission. Bao Guofeng, the marketing director, also pointed out that the release of the “full bathroom customized space safety delivery” standard is to shape a perfect service system and create the ultimate experience for consumers. It is also a tribute to The mission and original intention of Jialan is to set a benchmark for the industry. Finally, under the witness of all guests and leaders, the launching ceremony of the safe delivery of the custom-made bathroom space came to a successful conclusion.







Xinhai Jialan Marketing Director Bao Guofeng







A group photo of the launch ceremony of Xinhaijialan’s “Safety Delivery of Custom-made Spaces”

Eye-catching new products with multiple styles, customized scenes for different groups of people, and customized sales tools and standards for all bathrooms…Showcasing the brand strength and charm of Xinhai Jialan, it has attracted many professional audiences, including big names in associations, dealers, designers, etc. Xinhaijialan is looking forward to presenting a unique aesthetic feast to exhibitors with the theme of “N Possibilities of Home” in the 2023 Shanghai Kitchen and Bathroom Exhibition, setting off an innovative revolution for the industry with design, marketing and security services. positive change.















