Screens are too expensive!Exposure of Apple iPad Pro 2024 big price increase: the price exceeds 10,000

March 10 news, according to MacRumors reports,Apple plans to release the OLED version of the iPad Pro in 2024. It is reported that the price of the new iPad Pro will rise sharply, even more expensive than the MacBook Pro.

The report pointed out that the iPad Pro 2024 has two sizes of 11 and 13 inches. The starting price of the 11-inch is expected to be $1,500 (about 10,450 yuan), and the starting price of the 13-inch is expected to be $1,800 (about 12,500 yuan).

The price increase is due to the high cost of the OLED panels used in the iPad Pro,This screen is a double-layer tandem structure OLED panel, which has two light-emitting layers. Compared with a single-layer OLED panel, the screen brightness of the double-layer structure panel can be increased by 2 times, and the service life can be extended by 4 times.

Moreover, this screen uses low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors, which can reduce power consumption by 5% to 10%. Because more precision metal masks (FMM) must be added to the process, the cost is very high.

It is reported that,The OLED panels used in the new iPad Pro are supplied by Samsung and LG.