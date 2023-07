MILAN – Even the rich cry. For the first time in 15 years, the value of global financial wealth has contracteddecreasing by 4% in 2022 and reaching 255 trillion dollars. The studio will take care of photographing Scrooge McDuck if not really in difficulty, but still less satisfied “Global Wealth 2023: Resetting the Course”the 23rd annual report on global wealth edited by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook