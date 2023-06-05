Seafuture, the eighth edition is underway with 300 companies

Listen to the audio version of the article

More than 300 companies exhibiting services and products in over 35,000 square meters inside the historic naval base of La Spezia; among these, in addition to Italian excellence, such as Leonardo and Fincantieri, 78 foreign companies from France, Germany, Norway, Finland, England, Sweden, USA, Belgium, China, Canada and Austria. And then 73 foreign delegations, 12 boats moored in the dock area and about 400 square meters of external exhibition area; all crowning over 50 international conferences and bilateral meetings and more than 3,000 b2b meetings.

These are the numbers of the eighth edition of Seafuture which kicked off on Monday 5 June, with an opening ceremony attended by the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, and will end on the 8th.

The arsenal

The minister took the opportunity to announce a plan to relaunch the military maritime arsenal of La Spezia, which, he said, will be increasingly open to private industry. «This arsenal – he underlined – was born 154 years ago thanks to the intuition of a great Italian like Cavour. The place we had on the sea in the past we want to have more and more in the future». And he added: «Today this place is no longer what it was, but it will have to become again. For this reason, with Fincantieri and Rina, we are preparing a project to create the arsenal of the future, which is a place that not only Italy but the world looks to. It will be the spearhead of industry, the armed forces, research and the Navy”.

The event

Seafuture is organized by Italian blue growth (Ibg) – an entity participated by Eiead (European institute for Eurasian dialogue), Dltm (Ligurian district of marine technologies) and the Tecnomar Liguria Consortium (which brings together around 90 SMEs) – in partnership with the Navy which , among other things, provides the spaces and manages the delegations. «With Seafuture – underlines Cristina Pagni, CEO of Ibg – we showcase cutting-edge scientific skills to ensure that they are transformed into solutions for industry and for the community as a whole. The event today represents a unicum, which promotes a sustainable economy and the consolidation of Italy’s role in the Mediterranean». In this year’s edition, particular attention is paid to young people and innovative businesses. With this in mind, the Seafuture awards were born, created in collaboration with the Carispezia Foundation. It is an award ceremony created to enhance theses developed in industries, laboratories of university departments or Italian research centers and aimed at products or processes in the field of marine technologies and with low environmental impact.

The innovation

Always aimed at young people is the area dedicated to start-ups, organized in collaboration with the Dltm. Following the Call for innovation Seafuture 2023, the organizers explain, “11 startups from Italy, France, Turkey, Norway and Israel have been selected”, who will be able to meet and discuss in the area reserved for them. But in addition to the “new proposals”, the eighth edition of Seafuture, as in the previous ones, is also attended by the big names in the sector, including, as mentioned, Fincantieri and Leonardo. The latter presents some innovations in La Spezia, such as the multifunctional console of the Athena Mk2/U Combat Management System, developed by Leonardo in synergy with the Navy, which will be integrated on board the new U212 NFS submarines (Near future submarines); and then the Kronos power shield multifunction radar with electronic scanning, designed for defense against ballistic missiles. Furthermore, on the subject of underwater domain, Leonardo has created, and illustrates their qualities at Seafuture, light and heavy torpedoes, anti-torpedo systems, countermeasures and sonar capable of maximizing the effectiveness of the platforms involved in anti-submarine warfare operations. Just in La Spezia, after all, the inauguration of the National Diving Center is expected shortly (it was supposed to start at Seafuture but has been postponed), under the aegis of the Navy and with the participation of large companies, such as Leonardo, Fincantieri , Eni and Telecom Italia Sparkle. Fincantieri, moreover, at Seafuture will show a broad overview of the latest novelties in the field of naval vessels with the most recent technological solutions. Some of the most representative models already sailing the seas will be on display at the stand: Fremm Asw, Ppa (multi-purpose offshore patrol vessels), Coast Guard Dattilo, submarine U212. The new FCX series of ships will also be presented at the show, which includes a range of different products featuring the latest naval innovations. The units of this class focus, among other things, on cyber security (they are, in fact, resilient to cyber attacks), on the health and safety of the personnel on board and on eco-sustainability and limited environmental impact.