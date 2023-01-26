Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time→【Download Address】

Gelonghui January 26丨seagateTechnology (STX.US) rose 9.27% ​​to $68.02, with a total market value of $14 billion, and its stock price hit a new high in about five months. Seagate’s second-quarter revenue was US$1.887 billion, exceeding the expected US$1.79 billion; adjusted earnings per share were US$0.16, far exceeding the expected US$0.06. The company expects third-quarter revenue of $2 billion, exceeding expectations of $1.87 billion; adjusted earnings per share of $0.25, below expectations of $0.28.

