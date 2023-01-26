Home Business Seagate Technology rose 9% and its stock price hit a new high in about 5 months
Business

Seagate Technology rose 9% and its stock price hit a new high in about 5 months

by admin
Seagate Technology rose 9% and its stock price hit a new high in about 5 months

Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time→【Download Address】

Gelonghui January 26丨seagateTechnology (STX.US) rose 9.27% ​​to $68.02, with a total market value of $14 billion, and its stock price hit a new high in about five months. Seagate’s second-quarter revenue was US$1.887 billion, exceeding the expected US$1.79 billion; adjusted earnings per share were US$0.16, far exceeding the expected US$0.06. The company expects third-quarter revenue of $2 billion, exceeding expectations of $1.87 billion; adjusted earnings per share of $0.25, below expectations of $0.28.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Guo Mingyu

See also  The "pace" of the State Reserve's acquisition slows down the "empty" air in the domestic soybean market|Agricultural Products_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

A table to study together the various causes...

Mastercard Q4 earnings per share beat expectations, revenue...

San Marino beats the Goliath of social networks,...

Lvmh archives a record 2022. Revenues above 79...

Northrop Grumman’s Q4 earnings per share and revenue...

Piazza Affari (+1.3%) the best in Europe, Stm...

FUTURE DATA (08229) intends to place a total...

Tesla: record profit, shares soar (+10%). Price cuts...

Popular Chinese concept stocks generally opened higher Nasdaq...

In Lombardy, the return to pre-pandemic levels only...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy