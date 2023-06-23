Search for Titan submarine costs millions – so nobody has to pay

A US Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircraft overflies the French research vessel L’Atalante during the search for the Titan submersible Wednesday, June 21, 2023. US Coast Guard/Associated Press

During the multi-day search for the Titan Submersiblethat probably cost millions of dollarsmany wondered who exactly would foot the bill, especially given the $250,000 price tag OceanGate Expeditions had wealthy passengers charged for the trip.

But the US Coast Guard, which conducted the search, is not charging for it search and rescue operations, regardless of who needs saving. This could result in some people avoiding or delaying a rescue operation when they actually need it, fearing they cannot afford it.

“At the end of the day, the Coast Guard doesn’t charge people in need for search and rescue costs,” Peter Boynton, a retired Coast Guard officer and fellow at the Global Resilience Institute, told Business Insider.

In Germany, the case is at least similar for private sea rescue, such as the “German Society for the Rescue of Shipwrecked Persons (DGzRS): Seenotretter”. Although rescue operations in which lives are in danger are free of charge, it is said of the “sea rescuers“. However, when it comes to technical assistance, “we charge a reimbursement of our operating costs of 200 euros per hour, up to a maximum of 400 euros per call. This applies regardless of the size of the rescue unit deployed and regardless of the duration of the operation.”

Boynton served in the for decades Coast Guard and directed or participated in many search and rescue operations. He said the Coast Guard is sparing with taxpayers’ money and that cost-efficiency is part of the agency’s mindset, but that in a life-or-death situation, it doesn’t want to worry about who’s paying for it .

“They will not allow the response to an emergency to be delayed or curtailed while trying to figure out who will pay for it,” he said.

He pointed to the Driven that being at sea can entail, including for rescuers, and said “artificial delays” caused by clearing payment could make a rescue operation riskier and “less effective”.

Search and rescue is part of the Coast Guard’s DNA

Search and rescue is also an important part of Coast Guard duties.

“Search and rescue (SAR) is one of the oldest duties of the coast guard,” explains the Coast Guard on your website. “Minimizing loss of life, injury, property damage or casualty while providing assistance to persons in distress and property in the maritime environment has always been a Coast Guard priority.”

Boynton said this role draws many people to the Coast Guard.

“It’s part of the DNA. That’s why you join the Coast Guard,” he said. “You just have to pull one person out of the water who would otherwise have died, and you never forget that.”

SAR deployments are also part of the Coast Guard’s operating budget, and that sometimes includes extremely costly operations like the Titan mission.

Boynton said the US Coast Guard has worked very effectively with other agencies over the years, including state and sometimes local, as well as international partners and private entities, but does not compensate them for participating in a search operation.

“Everyone knows that the Coast Guard does not compensate for taking part in a search operation,” he said, noting that these groups would participate in the search anyway.

About 30 years ago, the Coast Guard often responded to even small rescue calls, e.g. B. when a boat ran out of gas or had a fishing net snagged in its transmission, Boynton said. But by the late 1980s and 1990s, the Coast Guard stopped responding to simple requests like these near shore. It was assumed that in such cases the Coast Guard was not only not needed, but also in unfair competition with commercial companies.

As a result of this change in protocol, the Coast Guard was able to focus its time and money on SAR situations where the agency’s resources were actually needed, and private towing services were able to fill in for the rest.

In situations where the party being rescued was extremely reckless, the Coast Guard may charge for the cost of the operation, but Boynton said he couldn’t recall an instance in his 28 years of service where that happened.

An exception would be if a person made a wrong emergency call. If so, she could be prosecuted, jailed, fined a quarter of a million dollars, and charged for the cost of the SAR deployment.

As to why wealthy people aren’t treated differently when it comes to billing, Boynton pointed to a more well-known example. When firefighters put out a fire in an affluent neighborhood, the wealthy family is not expected to pay for their services.

Boynton stressed that the Coast Guard’s priority is the safety of life at sea.

It is becoming more common for states to charge fees for shore rescue operations

Unlike the Coast Guard, hikers or climbers who need to be rescued outdoors do not have to pay for the costs in most countries. The National Park Service for example, does not charge for visitors who need to be rescued.

However, several US states have enacted laws that allow them to charge for search and rescue costs in certain cases.

In New Hampshire, hikers who request a rescue and prove reckless can be hit with the bill. A family who called for help at 11pm after a 7-mile hike with two children has been asked to pay by the state, reports die „New York Times“.

Similar laws exist in Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Oregon, and Vermont, all intended to discourage careless behavior in the great outdoors.

Editorial office of Business Insider Germany: In Germany, sea rescue is carried out by the state-financed German Coast Guard and the non-profit, funded by donations Taken over by the German Society for the Rescue of Shipwrecked Persons. As a rule, no fees are charged for the rescue operations. Help, “although there is no immediate danger”, does not count as emergency rescue, but as technical assistance that is subject to a fee.

Read the original article in English here.

