The Meloni government returns to the Draghi solution on the seaside resorts, but waste remains

“Compared to the rule that is formally in force, what the Head of State recalled will deserve attention and study by the government in comparison with the parliamentary forces”. This is the comment that leaks from Palazzo Chigi after the letter of warning from the President of the Republic on the Milleproroghe. The observations of the first office of the State are linked to the decision of the executive and the majority to aim for the extension of the seaside concessions.

The government has made it clear that it wants to intervene, parliamentary sources of the majority report that there would have been an interlocution between Palazzo Chigi and the Quirinale before the Colle sent out the letter. In short, the aim is to avoid – remarked a ‘big’ of the forces that support the government – any hypothesis of institutional conflict.

According to La Stampa, “the battle waged by a piece of the centre-right to stop the tendering of seaside concessions it will end with the umpteenth reverse. Giorgia Meloni has no alternatives: Sergio Mattarella’s written reminder of compliance with Community rules is only the latest and most decisive formal act that will force the government to accept the application of the directive on competition”. In fact, it will be a return to the Draghi solution.

Controversy over nominations. Freni: “We will appoint managers to make a change”

But the story will leave waste in the majority. Meloni was against the amendment by Lega and FI to the Milleproroghe in the Senate on the extension of the seaside concessions, but she prevented the coalition from splitting in the Chamber. La Stampa writes: “The feeling of those who live in close contact with the prime minister is that, if the relationship with the ministers is very good, the allies in Parliament are not really allies: at every moment of difficulty, the leader of the Brothers of Italy finds herself alone. The examples are starting to be too many not to become a trend”.

Always according to the Press, now “the nomination match is heating up. FI and Lega nervous about the absence of tables: “They do everything by themselves” they say”. Meanwhile, in an interview with Repubblica, the undersecretary of the Northern League Federico Freni states: “In the subsidiaries we will appoint managers to make a change“. And again: “There are only good managers and less good managers. A good manager is able to translate the shareholder’s political direction into concrete actions regardless of one’s personal beliefs. On September 25, the Italians clamored for a change of address, and they will not be disappointed.”

