Who knows if the initiative dell’Antitrust it will help remove some dust from the Competition law, forgotten in a drawer after the approval in the Council of Ministers last April 20th. In order for it to become law in all respects, the text should be discussed by Parliament, but neither in the parts of Montecitorio nor in Palazzo Madama has yet been seen. And government sources confirm that there is not even an idea of ​​when this will happen.

