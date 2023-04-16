Seasonal workers on Brandenburg asparagus fields: exemplary working conditions or precarious conditions?

Seasonal workers on Brandenburg asparagus fields

Sun 04/16/23 | 1:16 p.m. | From Count Pieper

In order to handle the asparagus harvest in Brandenburg, the companies use seasonal workers from abroad. Since this season, they have received the minimum wage of twelve euros. The trade union IG Bau nevertheless fears precarious working conditions. By Kira Pieper

According to the Berlin-Brandenburg Horticultural Association, 4,000 to 4,500 seasonal workers will be employed in 2023 started asparagus harvest expected in Brandenburg. Most of the harvest workers come from Poland and Romania. When asked by rbb|24 whether seasonal workers from Ukraine were also harvesting asparagus and whether the Ukraine war was having an impact on the asparagus harvest, Frank Saalfeld, Managing Director of the Association of East German Asparagus and Berry Growers, said that people from Ukraine were also in were extremely rarely used as harvest workers in the past. “Ukraine is not a member of the EU, so there is and was no freedom of movement as we know it in EU countries,” said Saalfeld.

“Health Insurance 2nd Class”

The advantage of seasonal workers from other EU countries is that they do not need a work permit for Germany and can stay in Germany for up to 70 days as short-term employees. During this time they do not have to be socially insured. The employer only has to register the workers with the health insurance company. This usually takes the form of so-called private group insurance. A point that is sharply criticized. When it comes to insurance, I am dealing with a “second-class health insurance policy,” complained about the industrial union for construction, agriculture and the environment (IG Bau). Not all treatment costs are covered by this insurance cover. In some cases, the seasonal workers would have to bear the treatment costs themselves. Harald Schaum, deputy federal chairman of IG Bau, explains in a written statement on the subject: Short-term employees in agriculture in Germany should be entitled to full health insurance cover, they should not be second-class employees.

Coalition had promised improvement – implementation is still pending

In fact, the federal government had promised improvement on this point in the coalition agreement and wanted to obtain full insurance protection for seasonal workers from day one. But nothing has changed so far. Health insurance isn’t the only issue that angers the union. IG Bau also describes the wage situation for seasonal workers as precarious. Working hours are often not documented transparently, so it is not clear whether the minimum wage is actually paid, complains IG Bau. Overtime would not be paid or extortionate rents for accommodation would ultimately reduce earnings massively.

Minimum wage does not affect the price of asparagus

Most recently, the minimum wage was increased from 10.45 euros to 12 euros per hour on October 1st. Frank Saalfeld from the Association of East German Asparagus and Berry Growers describes the increased minimum wage for workers as a plus. For the farmers, however, the increase is a “real task”. In order to absorb the costs, the “processes in the company would have to be optimized” so that the asparagus price would not have to be increased. There are still a few “adjusting screws” for this, such as optimizing the harvest, or improved foil and harvest management. When asked by rbb|24, the Berlin-Brandenburg Horticultural Association announced that they were trying to ensure fair working conditions and good accommodation for the workers, and both were checked regularly. “I think that’s exemplary for a horticultural state like Brandenburg,” says Sylvia Schiesser from the Horticultural Association. Frank Saalfeld also emphasizes that the applicable guidelines in the areas of workplaces, occupational safety and hygiene are constantly and strictly monitored, and the standard is very high in international comparison. IG Bau criticizes that far too few controls are carried out. Although the current harvest season has only just started, nothing can be said about the harvest conditions this year, said Frank Tekkiliç, spokesman for IG Bau, when asked by rbb|24. The union will continue to keep an eye on the situation of the workers.