Sec, another heavy accusation in the crypto world: after Binance, it’s Coinbase’s turn

As soon as the Binance case opens, the eye of the US authorities is already resting on another company in the crypto world. The SEC has in fact accused Coinbase in a federal court in New York, with the accusation – spread over 101 pages – of having let users operate on tokens that were unregistered financial instruments.

The SEC is calling for Coinbase to be “permanently” prevented from continuing to operate in this manner. Coinbase shares dropped 9% yesterday after the SEC moved against it Binance and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao. The news of the direct investigation led to a further fall in Coinbase stock, which plunged into double digits in the pre-market. At the opening of Wall Street, the decline of Coinbase becomes -20% and also the Bitcoin feels the pinch, losing more than 4% to approximately $25,500.

In the case of Binance, the world‘s largest exchange, the charge relates to alleged mismanagement of customer funds and deceiving investors and regulators. Accusations from which the company undertakes to strongly defend itself, while at the same time saying it is ready to collaborate.

As the says Bloombergunder the guidance of president of the sec Gary Gensler, the regulator has taken action against nearly every major cryptocurrency trading platform globally. The attempt to set rules in the Far West of cryptocurrencies took off especially after the FTX scandal, the platform imploded and forced into bankruptcy.

Some of the charges brought against Binance and its CEO are similar to those against FTX and its boss Sam Bankman-Fried, who are accused of using client funds for other activities and for political donations. Binance has already been in the crosshairs of the American authorities for some time: in recent months, in fact, the Department of Justice has launched an investigation into possible money laundering. The new allegations by the SEC therefore increase the pressure also because they paint a not very flattering picture for the company and its CEO Changpeng Zhao, popular in the crypto world as CZ.

“We argue that Zhao and Binance knew the rules but consciously chose to evade them and put their customers and investors at risk”, says the Sec also speaking of “conflict of interest and lack of transparency. The public should be careful when investing in these platforms outlawed”. According to the SEC, he packaged “billions of dollars” of client funds and secretly sent them to Sigma Chain, a separate company controlled by the founder and CEO. In 2021, at least $145 million was transferred from Binance.US to Sigma, which used $11 million from its checking account to buy a yacht.

In explaining the action on Coinbase, however, the SEC claims that “despite being subject to the laws” on financial instruments, “it has illegally offered exchange, broker-dealer and clearing house functions”. The goal is to enforce compliance and make Coinbase give up illicit gains. Among them, also the options of “staking” or to make one’s own cryptocurrencies available to the chain for the validation of operations, in order to receive compensation.