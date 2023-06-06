SEC Sues Crypto Exchange Binance – WSJ

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Binance, the world‘s largest cryptocurrency exchange, on Monday, alleging the overseas company operated an illegal trading platform in the United States and mishandled customer funds.

The SEC lawsuit also names Binance founder and controlling shareholder Changpeng Zhao as a defendant. The SEC said Binance and Changpeng Zhao mishandled customer funds and transferred them to a trading entity controlled by Changpeng Zhao. The SEC said the trading firm, Sigma Chain, engaged in fraudulent transactions that inflated Binance’s trading volume.

Binance also concealed the commingling of billions of dollars in customer assets and transferring them to Merit Peak, a third-party firm owned by Changpeng Zhao, the SEC said. The Wall Street Journal reported last year that the SEC was investigating links between Binance.US, the U.S. business Binance launched in 2019, and Sigma Chain and Merit Peak.

“This will be a landmark case,” said Kurt Gottschall, a partner at Haynes and Boone LLP and former head of the SEC’s Denver office. “The SEC appears to be very concerned about the commingling of client funds.”

The SEC filed the lawsuit in federal court in the District of Columbia. In its court complaint, the agency said Binance “blatantly disregarded the federal securities laws and the investor and market protections provided by those laws.”

The SEC quoted Binance’s chief compliance officer as saying in 2018, “Dude, we’re now operating in the U.S. as a fucking unlicensed stock exchange.”

U.S. regulators have been watching Binance for years, with the SEC and Department of Justice subpoenaing Binance’s U.S. subsidiary in late 2020, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. Officials have stepped up enforcement efforts over the past year after a string of cryptocurrency firms collapsed, including Binance’s big rival FTX.

The lawsuit intensifies pressure on Binance from U.S. regulators and law enforcement. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC, said in March that Binance and Changpeng Zhao circumvented the agency’s rules regarding platforms that offer derivatives to U.S. traders. Binance’s project to identify money laundering is also facing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, according to people familiar with the matter.

The SEC’s complaint asks a federal judge to freeze Binance’s assets and appoint a receiver. A receiver is usually an outside lawyer or other professional who is given control of the company. The receiver will be authorized to track and protect the user’s assets.

The SEC typically seeks receiver help in cases involving fraud, such as Ponzi schemes, or when regulators don’t trust the company’s management to operate the company according to the law.

“Changpeng Zhao and Binance entities participated in a broad web of deceit, conflicts of interest, lack of disclosure, and willful evasion of the law,” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in a written statement.

Binance Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann told the Wall Street Journal that Binance has not seen a large-scale withdrawal of funds from users.

Zhao Changpeng responded: “Our team is on call at all times to ensure the stability of the system, including deposit withdrawals.” This refers to the possibility that customers may withdraw funds.

In a written statement, Binance said it intended to defend its platform and denied allegations that user assets on the Binance.US platform were at risk. Binance said that the company had recently negotiated a settlement with the US SEC, but the SEC chose to sue.

Binance stated: “All user assets on Binance and Binance-related platforms including Binance.US are safe and secure, and we will firmly defend against any allegations that assets on the Binance platform are not safe. “

Binance.US also stated that it will defend itself against the SEC’s prosecution. The SEC lawsuit marks the first federal regulatory action against Binance’s US operations. The CFTC is targeting Binance entities in other parts of the world.

The SEC also alleges that the cryptocurrencies sold by Binance, including BNB and BUSD, should have been subject to investor protection rules. BNB is down more than 7 percent from 24 hours ago, and was down 2.5 percent before the indictment was announced, according to CoinDesk data.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is down 4.5% from 24 hours ago, trading near $26,000 each. Bitcoin is seen as a bellwether for digital assets.

Executives at two major market makers say they are looking for ways to reduce their exposure to Binance after the SEC sued it. Both firms said such a task would be difficult because Binance controls so many cryptocurrency transactions. Market makers are in the business of facilitating buying and selling between cryptocurrency companies.

Founded in 2017, Binance quickly grew into a juggernaut in the cryptocurrency world. According to data provider CCData, more than 40 percent of all cryptocurrency transactions were made through the exchange as of last month. In the past, Binance has sometimes controlled more than two-thirds of cryptocurrency transactions.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao is one of the most important figures in the cryptocurrency space. He holds majority stakes in Binance and Binance.US. The Wall Street Journal has reported that while Changpeng Zhao and executives have portrayed Binance.US as an entirely separate company, the two exchanges are inextricably linked, mixing people and funds and sharing a platform for buying and selling cryptocurrencies. affiliated entity.

According to the SEC: “At least until the end of 2022, Binance, under the direction of Changpeng Zhao, shall maintain custody and control of customers’ encrypted currency assets deposited, held, traded and/or accumulated on the Binance.US platform.”

The SEC added that nearly all of the employees working on clearing and settlement of trades at the Binance.US exchange are based outside the United States, mainly in Shanghai. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that former Binance.US executives expressed concern about the arrangement.

As of this month, Binance.US staff did not have exclusive control over Binance.US assets, the SEC said.

The SEC also alleges that as early as 2018, Changpeng Zhao and his firm attempted to circumvent the SEC’s rules while still allowing significant U.S. traders to use the offshore platform.

The SEC said Binance had assisted large traders in using various methods to circumvent technology designed to prevent U.S. users from accessing Binance.com. Changpeng Zhao also established Binance.US, which was supposed to be a separate entity created for US users. The reality, the SEC said, was that Changpeng Zhao and Binance controlled the U.S. platform.

The SEC lawsuit also alleges that for years Binance lacked controls to prevent one of the most basic forms of manipulative trading. According to the SEC, in January 2021, it is still possible for Binance.US users to engage in wash trading; a trade in which a user simultaneously places buy and sell orders for an asset and trades it against themselves . Pair trading is prohibited by U.S. law because it can be used to artificially boost volume and manipulate prices.

In 2019, a Binance co-founder wrote in an internal message that pair trading was primarily a compliance or regulatory issue, according to the aforementioned SEC lawsuit. “If some U.S. compliance or regulation says we have to prevent that, we will. Otherwise we won’t.”

The SEC said that Sigma Chain conducted a large number of knock-on trades on Binance.US.

The lawsuit casts new light on how Binance operates and how profitable it is. The exchange has been reluctant to share this part of the business-related content, citing Binance as a private company. According to the complaint, from June 2018 to July 2021, Binance earned at least US$11.6 billion in revenue, mainly from transaction fees.

The lawsuit is yet another big bet for the SEC that U.S. courts will grant it jurisdiction over the cryptocurrency industry, which has often contested claims that digital assets are securities. The SEC also sued cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex and informed Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, that it plans to take enforcement action against it.

The lawsuit against Binance alleges that the platform traded 10 tokens that are securities and therefore illegal to sell and trade in the United States. The list of tokens listed by the SEC includes the digital assets Solana, Cardano and Polygon. All three coins rank among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

(update completed)