Seco economic forecast – Economy continues to grow – albeit more slowly – News

According to the latest Seco economic forecast, the Swiss economy will continue to grow this year and next year. But growth is likely to be weaker than the long-term average. When it comes to inflation, Seco is assuming annual inflation of over 2 percent by the end of 2023.

For the current year 2023, the federal expert group predicts real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 1.3 percent. In June it was still assumed to be 1.1 percent.

Seco expects “weak” economic development in the next few months. It has also lowered the forecast for 2024 from 1.8 percent to 1.6 percent.

BIP with or without sports events?

Without the effect of sporting events such as the Olympic Games and major football events, which distort Swiss GDP due to the license income of the sports associations based in this country, Seco is assuming GDP growth of 0.8 percent for the current year. Next year it should be 1.2 percent.

The Seco speaks of “significantly below-average growth” for 2023 and 2024. A technical recession cannot be ruled out either. That would be two quarters in a row with negative growth – i.e. a shrinking economy.

However, there is no threat of a severe recession, emphasized the head of the Economic Policy Directorate at Seco, Eric Scheidegger.

The global economy is also weakening

The main reason for the underwhelming economic outlook is the stuttering global economy. This is recovering somewhat more slowly than previously expected, which has consequences for an export country like Switzerland: demand for goods manufactured in this country is weakening.

Added to this is the strong franc against the dollar and euro, which makes Swiss export goods more expensive abroad and also makes holidays in Switzerland more expensive for foreign tourists.

Another reason for the expected weak growth is the strict interest rate policy of the Swiss National Bank SNB: Higher interest rates make investments more expensive for companies, which slows down the economy.

Annual inflation of 2.2 percent expected

Inflation is expected to remain higher than previously expected for the time being. Federal economists are assuming inflation of 2.2 percent for 2023 as a whole and 1.9 percent for 2024.

This means that the forecast for the coming year has been increased significantly by 0.4 percentage points compared to the forecast from June. According to the Seco, inflation is more persistent than previously expected due to rising electricity prices and higher rents as a result of the rise in reference interest rates.

The federal economists assume that the SNB will increase interest rates again, which will also cause the reference interest rate for apartment rents to rise again – with corresponding consequences for rents and inflation.

SNB interest rate decision expected

The SNB’s next interest rate decision is expected this week. Financial analysts expect the SNB to follow the American Fed and the European ECB and raise interest rates by another 0.25 percentage points to 2 percent.

The interest rate increases are intended to combat stubborn inflation.

