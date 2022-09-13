Revenues of 94.1 million euros for Seco in the first six months of 2021 and organic growth of 60.6%. I am satisfied with the half-year results which, despite the persistence of the shortage of components and the complex macroeconomic scenario, show strong growth in revenues and margins ”stated Massimo Mauri, Chief Executive Officer.

Adjusted3 net profit went from € 4.6M (11.1% of related revenues) in the first six months of 2021 to € 8.6M (9.2% of related revenues) at 30 June 2022, with an increase equal to ’85, 7%. “The increase in the CLEA business demonstrates the goodness of our evolution strategy. The increase in the number of connected devices and customers interested in the functionality of our IoT-AI software platform, together with the growth of the order backlog and the pipeline of new opportunities, allows us to look forward to the second half of the year. and to 2023 ”said Mauri.