In 2022, ETFs saw an inflow of approx $867 billion, second best everfollowing 2021’s $1.29 trillion record BlackRock ETP Landscape Report which illustrates trends in ETP flows globally. In 2022 iShares it collected a quarter of the total flows (223 billion dollars), positioning itself as a leader in flows globally. Even in a challenging market environment, fixed income ETFs saw record global inflows of $266 billion to the industry globally, of which $125 billion raised by iShares.

An exceptional year for bond flows

2022 was the third year of highest inflows for fixed income ETPs, with a similar trend to 2021 ($280 billion) and 2020 ($269 billion), albeit with significant changes in allocations compared to the previous year. As noted in the report, rate ETPs ($181 billion) drove 68% of net bond inflows -3.3x 2021 levels and surpassing 2019-2021 cumulative net inflows – with the most (92%) going to US shows. Records were broken across the curve (short, intermediate, long and mixed maturities) with a preference for short-dated ETPs ($66bn).

Investor interest in credit has been diversified: Investment grade (IG) ETPs ended the year with $40.1 billion in inflows, offset by high yield (HY) outflows of $5.6 billion. Sentiment for IG increased in the second half ($30.1 billion), while in the fourth quarter for HY with inflows of $14 billion (before that, HY was on track for a year of record outflows). Record outflows were seen in inflation-linked bonds (-$14.6 billion) and emerging-market debt (EMD, -$9.2 billion), although they weren’t enough to reverse the inflows from the 2021 (equal to $47.9 billion for linkers and $17.6 billion for EMD).

Equity purchases counteract the risk reduction trend

Equity ETPs, the report reads, recorded the second year of highest inflows ever ($598 billion in 2022 versus $1 billion in 2021), despite broad risk-off sentiment that characterized equity markets last year.

US equities led the buying ($340 billion), while emerging (EM) equities posted record year-over-year inflows ($110 billion vs. $90.4 billion in 2021), led by China ($63.7 billion ) and expanded EM exposures ($14.6 billion). APAC-listed funds accounted for the lion’s share of Chinese equity purchases ($52 billion), although EMEA-listed Chinese equity ETPs also had a record year ($4.3 billion). By contrast, European equity ETPs filed with the third largest outflow on an annualized basis (-$16.8bn). After the net sales from March to August (-25.8 billion dollars), there was a slowdown in the fourth quarter (-2 billion dollars).

The defensive ones shine among the sector players

Defensive convictions characterized sectoral investing in 2022, with the podium assigned to the tech ($25.6 billion), followed by healthcare ($20 billion) and utilities ($6 billion), with new records for the latter two exposures. The defensive shift has dominated the pattern of sector flows since March, after a promising start for financials in January ($11.3 billion) – the month of highest inflows for the sector. Q1 net inflows for Energy ($8.2 billion) and Financials ($3.3 billion) were quickly offset in subsequent months, with financial ETPs (- 16 billion dollars), after a 2021 marked by the highest inflows ever (47.2 billion dollars).

The quality bias was less pronounced in factor trends, with purchases equally split between quality ($14 billion), value ($14.1 billion) and minimum volatility ($12.2 billion) ETPs. The underlying trends have shown more stable purchases for quality ETPs (with 11 months of inflows out of 12 this year), erratic but significant purchases for minimum volatilities (mostly in the second half) and an interest in the value factor which has peaked in the first and fourth quarters.

Consistent purchases of sustainable products

In 2022, the report reads, sustainable ETPs recorded a net inflows of $60 billion between the US and Europe, down from the previous year’s record $139 billion inflows. EMEA-listed sustainable ETPs led the way with $54 billion, while total flows to their US-listed counterparts were smaller at $5 billion. Both inflows mark declines from 2021 levels of $100 billion and $39 billion, respectively.

In Europe, equity flows totaled $33 billion in 2022, down from $78 billion in 2021. Over the year, monthly flows ranged from $1.3 billion in May to $6 billion in July. Purchases were mainly driven by ESG optimized strategies, with $12 billion in net inflows. Fixed income flows were in line with 2021 levels, totaling $21 billion in 2022 (up from $22 billion in 2021). Flows into sustainable fixed income accelerated significantly from mid-October onwards, with $6 billion raised in the last two months of 2022. In particular, flows were driven by best-in-class ESG strategies, with 19 billion dollars added.

In the US, sustainable funding of $5 billion was predominantly focused on equities, with $3.4 billion added (compared to $36 billion in 2021), led by strategie screened ($1.6 billion). Fixed Income ETPs were $1.8 billion, down from $3.5 billion in 2021, with preference for ESG-enhanced strategies, with $1 billion of inflows, entirely in US exposures .