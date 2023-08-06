Second home, here’s where to invest: Tuscany in 4th place in the world above St Moritz

Tuscany in fourth place in the world ranking of the best places to invest in a second home

Savills submit the report “Prime Residential Index World Second Home Locations 2023“, an analysis of the global second home real estate market that focuses on the motivations behind investments in specific locations and the factors that determine their duration over time. The report carefully examines sixty locations around the world, ranking them according to precise parameters: the presence of exclusive shops and restaurantsthe availability of four and five star hotelsthe quality of vitai prices of residential properties and the global interconnection guaranteed by air connections.

In first place is the prestigious French Rivierafollowed by the neighbor Principality of Monaco. These two destinations are distinguished by their unique upscale residential offerings, high standard of living and outstanding hospitality services, as well as their reach of global significance. In third position we find AspenColorado, one of the most exclusive real estate locations in the United States and in the world, with properties whose average value exceeds 41,000 euros per square meter.

THE COMPLETE RANKING

