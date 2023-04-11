In China, the inflation rate fell to 0.7 percent from 1.0 percent in the previous month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics in Beijing.

Inflation has thus weakened for the second month in a row.

Analysts had expected inflation to stagnate.

On the other hand, the core rate of inflation, which excludes energy and food prices that are susceptible to fluctuations, rose slightly. Here, the statistics office reported an annual rate of 0.7 percent for March, after having been slightly lower in February at 0.6 percent.

There was a sharp decline in Chinese producer prices. As expected, the prices that manufacturers charge for their goods fell by 2.5 percent year-on-year in March. From this point of view, this is the sharpest decline since June 2020. In February, the year-on-year decline was 1.4 percent.

More leeway for the central bank

The declining price pressure gives the Chinese central bank and the political leadership in Beijing further leeway to support the economy and the weakening real estate market with additional measures.

Legend: Goods and services in China were on average 0.7 percent more expensive in March than a year ago. This development could also be transferred to other countries. imago images/VCG



On the other hand, the development is limiting the inflationary thrust that the world‘s second-largest economy is having on the global economy. Due to the high export share, the price development in China can be transferred to other countries via trade.

For comparison: In Switzerland, the inflation rate in March was 2.9 percent, in Germany it was 7.4 percent.