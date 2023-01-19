“Second Senior Brother” has rebounded day after day, and the industry reminds that the price of pigs is still at risk of falling after the Spring Festival | Industry News



News from the Financial Associated Press on January 18 (Reporter Wang Pingan and Liu Jian)As the Spring Festival approaches, the price of pigs, which has been falling for a long time, finally ushered in a slight rebound. Reporters from the Financial Associated Press learned from multiple interviews that the current round of pig price rebound was mainly due to the easing of supply and demand pressures before the festival, but there is still a risk of a decline after the Spring Festival.

Recently, after consecutive falls that exceeded expectations, pig prices ushered in a long-lost “four consecutive rises.” China Pig Network data monitoring shows that as of January 18, the national average price of live pigs was 15.17 yuan/kg, an increase of 0.37 yuan/kg from the previous day.

(Picture source of pig price trend chart: China Pig Network) In fact, after New Year’s Day, due to the concentrated slaughter of group farms and retail investors, the price of pigs continued to fall, and the breeding end generally fell below the cost line and suffered losses.

Regarding the rebound in pig prices this round, Xu Xueping, a live pig analyst at Shanghai Steel Union’s Agricultural Products Business Department, told reporters, “On the one hand, because the group’s farms sell out faster in the early stage, the pressure to sell before the festival is reduced. On the 25th day of the twelfth lunar month, sales were stopped one after another, the supply pressure on the breeding side eased, and the retail investors’ sentiment to raise prices under losses also increased. Secondly, from the perspective of the demand side, after the Lunar New Year, the Spring Festival is closer, and the pre-holiday stocking is gradually increasing. It also has a certain boost to the price of pigs.”

Zhang Long, the general manager of Jiangsu Linfanke Hog Futures Delivery, also said, “It is mainly due to the easing of supply and demand pressure, and the Chinese New Year is coming soon, and the consumption of stocking has led to a slight rebound in recent days.”

In addition to factors on the supply and demand side, policy regulation cannot be ignored. Due to the continuous decline in pig prices in the past two months, which has attracted policy attention, the National Development and Reform Commission has continued to speak out and suggested that slaughter companies increase commercial stocks appropriately. Today, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs stated at the press conference that during the period of low pig prices after the Spring Festival, it will cooperate with relevant departments to start the government’s pork reserve in a timely manner, link up with production capacity regulation, and focus on stable production, supply and price of live pigs.

In Xu Xueping’s view, the national policy conveys the voice of stabilizing prices and ensuring supply to the outside world, which has a certain positive effect on improving the negative and pessimistic sentiment in the market. At the same time, it is expected that after the Spring Festival, the policy may start to purchase and store, and some butchers have begun to flexibly divide and store at low prices, and the decline in the price of live pigs in the later period may ease.

Looking forward to the market outlook, according to the reporter’s investigation and understanding, the shutdown time of slaughtering enterprises in the north is generally around January 19 (the 28th of the twelfth lunar month), and some slaughtering enterprises may be slightly earlier. The slaughtering enterprises in the south mainly focus on fresh sales, and the holiday time is later, usually from January 19th to January 21st (the 30th of the twelfth lunar month).

“During the Spring Festival, most slaughterhouses in the north were in a state of shutdown, and the grassroots digested and stocked up, and the market purchases and sales were flat. In the south, because they mainly sell hot and fresh products, most slaughterhouses resume normal work during the festival, and the market’s pork transactions are good. It is expected that pigs The price will be stable and slightly stronger.” Xie Bingjun, a hog analyst at the Agricultural Products Division of Shanghai Steel Union, told reporters.

Zhang Long said: “Before the Spring Festival, the price of pigs will gradually stabilize for the time being, but there should be a wave of decline after the year.”

Zeng Zihua, the chief analyst of Zhuyi.com, holds the same view. He believes that it is normal for the price of pigs to rise due to the Spring Festival, but the price of pigs has not yet reached the bottom.

It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs stated today that by the end of 2022, the number of fertile sows in the country will be slightly higher than the upper limit of the green and reasonable area for production capacity regulation. Guojin Futures pointed out that according to the number of breeding sows announced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, from May 2022, the number of breeding sows will maintain a positive growth month-on-month. An increase of 3.6%, an increase of about 5.77% compared with the slaughter volume in 2021. From the perspective of supply, the pressure on the supply of live pigs in 2023 will be relatively large overall.

