Secret Amazon robot: This is what we know about him

Secret Amazon robot: This is what we know about him

The Amazon Astro has GPT-like chat features.
Amazon

Amazon is working on an improved version of its home robot Astro, based on “Burnham” technology.

The robot has Chat GPT-like features and leverages large language models and other advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI).

This is a new phase for Astro and the latest example of Amazon adding AI models to existing products.

Amazon developed an improved version of his Astro household robot, so he can better understand what he’s watching and react to things more intelligently, Business Insider has learned. This is part of a secretive new Artificial Intelligence (AI) robotic project internally codenamed Burnham. It’s said to add a layer of “intelligence and a conversational voice interface” to Astro, according to internal documents obtained by Business Insider. Dubbed “Contextual Understanding,” Amazon describes the new technology as “our newest and most advanced KI-Technologiewhich aims to make robots smarter, more useful and more talkative,” according to the documents.

