Secret Tesla project: This is behind the “Diversion Team”

There is said to have been a secret team at Tesla. Corbis News

Tesla has overstated the range of its vehicles for years, reports Reuters.

To quell complaints, the electric car maker created a secret team to cancel repair appointments, the report said.

The cars often did not need to be repaired and the performance was only exaggerated, it is said.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Tesla has exaggerated the range of its electric cars for years, like one Investigation revealed by Reuters.

In the report, which cites a source associated with an early draft of the Tesla-Software is familiar, it is said that the electric car manufacturer manipulated the software for calculating the range on the dashboards of the vehicles. Rather than displaying actual range, the software is said to have given a ‘rosy’ forecast of how far the cars can go before needing to be recharged, according to the report.

Range is a disadvantage with electric cars

The range that an electric car can achieve before it needs to be recharged is one of the main disadvantages of these vehicles compared to petrol vehicles.

The directive to inflate the range displayed on the cars was given by Tesla CEO Elon Musk about a decade ago, according to Reuters. The news agency said it could not determine if the algorithms were still in use.

As a result, the company has been inundated with complaints and service appointments from drivers who expected longer range, multiple sources told Reuters.

Secret “Diversion Team” formed

To quell the spate of these complaints, the Las Vegas automaker formed a secret “diversion team” to cancel appointments, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The team was tracked by the number of appointments they rerouted each day, often completing hundreds of cases each week. In most cases, the cars probably didn’t need to be repaired at all; her achievement had merely been overrated.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, which was made outside of normal business hours. The company did not comment on the report to Reuters.

The range of electric cars on a single charge has improved significantly over the past decade, and Tesla is one of the frontrunners when it comes to miles per tank.

