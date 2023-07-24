Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Visits Industrial Enterprises to Promote Development and Innovation

Chen Jinhu Visits Industrial Enterprises to Promote Development and Growth of Private Economy

Changzhou, July 24 – Chen Jinhu, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, recently paid a visit to several industrial enterprises in Changzhou to gather insights into their development status and address their needs. The purpose of the visit was to help solve practical problems faced by these enterprises and to emphasize the importance of implementing the vision outlined by General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Jiangsu.

During his visits, Chen Jinhu stressed the need to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech in Jiangsu. He also emphasized the importance of earnestly implementing the “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Promoting the Development and Growth of the Private Economy”. These measures are intended to strengthen the dominant position of enterprises in technological innovation, promote the construction of a modern industrial system, optimize the development environment for private enterprises, and make General Secretary Xi Jinping’s grand blueprint a reality in Changzhou.

One of the enterprises visited was Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., Ltd., which produces high-performance glass fiber. This glass fiber is utilized in various industries, including traditional building materials, automobiles, electronics, rail transit, wind power generation, photovoltaic power generation, new energy vehicles, and 5G communications. Chen Jinhu commended the company for aligning its operations with the recently released “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Promoting the Development and Growth of the Private Economy”. He encouraged the company to remain confident amidst the challenging macroeconomic environment and seek greater breakthroughs through technological, application, and model innovation.

Chen Jinhu also visited Wuyang Textile Machinery Co., Ltd., a comprehensive national high-tech enterprise that specializes in R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service of warp knitting machines and high-end textiles. The company has developed an intelligent management system for warp knitting production lines and established the industry’s first digital factory. Chen Jinhu met with the company’s representatives and encouraged them to grasp the development trends of the industry and strengthen innovation capabilities. He urged them to pursue the collaborative development and application of high-end, intelligent, and green equipment and identify new opportunities in the ever-changing market.

Another enterprise visited by Chen Jinhu was Jiangsu Jingyan Technology Co., Ltd., known for providing customized MIM core components for consumer electronics and automotive fields. The company was awarded the second prize of the National Technology Invention Award in 2019. Chen Jinhu extensively discussed the company’s production, sales orders, and encouraged them to seize the development opportunities in the new energy capital construction. He emphasized the importance of strengthening key core technology research and achievement transformation to achieve greater development.

Greebo (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., a renowned garden tool R&D and manufacturing company in China, was also visited by Chen Jinhu. The company mainly exports its products to countries and regions along the “Belt and Road,” including the United States, Canada, Europe, and Russia. Chen Jinhu commended the company’s efforts and urged them to further expand diversified international markets. He encouraged them to strengthen economic and trade cooperation with regions along the “Belt and Road” and other areas. Additionally, he emphasized the need for governments at all levels to implement favorable policies that benefit enterprises, ensure talent introduction services, and boost the confidence of enterprises in development.

The visit was attended by city leaders Qiao Junjie and Xu Huaqin who offered their support and participation.

Scan to open the current page on the mobile phone.

Note: This news article is based on the provided content and does not contain any additional information or external sources.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

