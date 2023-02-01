Home Business Sector bull and bear list: The concept of artificial intelligence AIGC continues to ferment, and the accommodation and catering sector is the largest decliner
Business

by admin
China Business News 2023-02-01 12:37:47

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Tencent released the AIGC development trend report. The concept of artificial intelligence and robotics continued to be active in the early trading. Both shares, Tech-Long 4th board, Hanvon Technology 3rd board, Saiwei Smart surged 20%, and Danghong Technology, Skyworth Digital, etc. were the top gainers. The lodging and catering sectors were among the biggest losers, led by Xi’an Catering and Huatian Hotels.

