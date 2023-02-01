Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2023-02-01 12:37:47 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Tencent released the AIGC development trend report. The concept of artificial intelligence and robotics continued to be active in the early trading. Both shares, Tech-Long 4th board, Hanvon Technology 3rd board, Saiwei Smart surged 20%, and Danghong Technology, Skyworth Digital, etc. were the top gainers. The lodging and catering sectors were among the biggest losers, led by Xi’an Catering and Huatian Hotels.

Sector bull and bear list: The concept of artificial intelligence AIGC continues to ferment, and the accommodation and catering sector is the largest decliner