Securing power supply – How do energy suppliers prepare for power outages? -News

In the event of a blackout, the transmission network collapses. That’s why energy suppliers are trying to restore it quickly.

A stone portal from the 1940s frames a mighty wooden door. Behind it goes into the mountain. The turbine halls of the Oberhasli power plants (KWO) are located there. There are massive, meter-high generators inside.

Legend: KWO operations manager Martin Seiler stands in the turbine hall. The KWO control center is located above ground a few hundred meters away from the turbines on the edge of the village of Innertkirchen. SRF

In total, the KWO produces as much electricity as a million people use per year. However: “In the event of a blackout, if the entire network collapses, all the machines will be here. “Then we have to start the machines again in order to build a network,” explains the power plant operations manager, Martin Seiler.

This is done with a small machine deep in the mountain. An inconspicuous device is, in a sense, the nucleus of being able to supply Switzerland with electricity again: “This is the first machine that starts automatically within half a minute.”

Legend: The small house turbine starts first and automatically in the event of a power failure. SRF

Then suddenly it becomes dark in the hall. The power went out – for practice purposes, of course. As announced, the small home machine begins to produce electricity: “This means that we will have a power supply or a network available again in the power plant in a short time.”

This internal power grid is needed so that the large turbines can start running again. Huge amounts of water can now be heard shooting from nozzles onto a turbine, which begins to rotate.

High-voltage lines in other power plants are then energized. “Then we can start turbines in other power plants. This is how we build an island network. We call it that because it is not connected to any surrounding network.”

Legend: Water is fed to the turbines via thick inflow pipes. SRF

Only in a second step will households and companies be connected. However, carefully so as not to overload the system, as Martin Seiler emphasizes.

Areas in the region would be connected first. It would take longer until the Mittelland would have electricity again, a day or more across the board.

Legend: There are several such germ cells in Switzerland so that the power grid could be restarted. The development would be coordinated by the grid company Swissgrid. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

The turbines, machines and reservoirs are controlled in the KWO control center. All important information is displayed on a wall-sized screen. Everything is in the green.

But when would things look different? “On the one hand, weather influences and storms can damage the lines and thus lead to a shutdown of certain network areas. This can be local or on a larger scale,” says Seiler.

Legend: In 1999, Storm Lothar led to the shutdown of certain grid areas. Keystone/Monika Zaugg

The European interconnected network can also have a disruption. Reasons may include errors or shutdowns in transmission between parts of Europe. This can result in some parts having too much production and others having too little. “In extreme cases, this could lead to a Europe-wide blackout.”

Legend: For example, there was a critical situation in January 2021. At that time, electricity production and consumption between Western and Eastern Europe became unbalanced. Keystone/Alessandro Della Bella

In the event of a power shortage, Seiler does not expect the power grid to collapse uncontrollably: “Measures would be taken at an early stage to reduce consumption. The aim is to prevent the network from shutting down completely or collapsing.”

A power shortage would be accentuated over hours, days or weeks and would not occur suddenly. “It will get worse over a longer period of time and is therefore predictable.”

Nevertheless, Martin Seiler hopes that an emergency never occurs: neither a power shortage nor a power outage. And if so, after today’s test he at least knows that his machines are working – and that he could therefore restart the power supply.

