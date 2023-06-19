“Security incidents”: 24-hour Avec must close

“Security-related incidents”: 24-hour Avec close at night – but Valora still relies on the format

The retailer Valora relies on access via app so that shops can also be opened at night and on Sundays. But the system is reaching its limits, as recent incidents show. Nevertheless, the 24-hour operation is to be expanded.

Not offered everywhere: The 24/7 function.

Image: Valora

“A new 24/7 from us has opened,” rejoiced dealer Valora a year and a half ago. The new Avec store on Zurich’s Schaffhauserplatz will be served by staff during the day. At night and on Sunday, the system switches to autonomous operation.

