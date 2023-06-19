Home » “Security incidents”: 24-hour Avec must close
Business

“Security incidents”: 24-hour Avec must close

by admin
“Security incidents”: 24-hour Avec must close

“Security-related incidents”: 24-hour Avec close at night – but Valora still relies on the format

The retailer Valora relies on access via app so that shops can also be opened at night and on Sundays. But the system is reaching its limits, as recent incidents show. Nevertheless, the 24-hour operation is to be expanded.

Not offered everywhere: The 24/7 function.

Image: Valora

“A new 24/7 from us has opened,” rejoiced dealer Valora a year and a half ago. The new Avec store on Zurich’s Schaffhauserplatz will be served by staff during the day. At night and on Sunday, the system switches to autonomous operation.

See also  The reason for the deep "V" of A shares is exposed!A number of fund companies speak out: the valuation advantages are gradually becoming prominent, and they are optimistic about these investment opportunities- Securities Times

You may also like

Massacre in via d’Amelio, when Berlusconi canceled the...

The pattern of gold consumption has been upgraded....

Companies are increasingly looking for interim managers

Missing girl in Florence, in the clearing of...

Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell resigns – the stock...

At the Uffizi the first magazines of the...

The total number of listed companies in Chaoyang...

Founded in the Rhine Valley – on course...

The lawyer Felice Massa tells how the profession...

Burgener wants to sell special interest channel Sport...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy