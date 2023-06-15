Seeing the green changes of a better life from the perspective of “basic clothing, food, housing and transportation” – On-site observation of the first Shanghai International Carbon Expo- Chinadaily.com

Xinhua News Agency, Shanghai, June 14th Topic: From the perspective of “basic clothing, food, housing and transportation” to see the green changes of a better life – on-site observation of the first Shanghai International Carbon Expo

Xinhua News Agency reporters Wang Moling, Zhou Rui, Sang Tong

The first “Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Technology, Products and Achievements Expo” (hereinafter referred to as “Carbon Expo”) was held at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) from June 11 to 14. Nearly 600 domestic and foreign companies brought thousands of More than one technology and product. These achievements with “green genes” are also subtly infiltrating into the daily life of “basic clothing, food, housing and transportation”.

Food and clothing changes: reducing carbon emissions and increasing footprints

Stretchy yoga clothes, breathable and sweat-wicking sports T-shirts, soft and skin-friendly long-sleeved bottoming shirts…the various types of clothes on the booth of Cathay Biology at the Carbon Expo are very eye-catching. These clothes seem ordinary, but each one is full of “low carbon” genes.

“If you touch the material with your hands, it is soft and skin-friendly and cool. They are all made of biomass waste such as corn, straw, and branches.” Marketing Manager of Shanghai Kaisai Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Gao Yue said, “This is the bio-based polyamide fiber product ‘Tylon’ we launched for the textile field. Because the raw materials come from renewable plants, compared with ordinary petroleum-based products, the carbon emission of the same amount of bio-based polyamide is greatly reduced. .”

Clothes made of bio-based polyamide fiber products displayed by Cathay Biotech at the Carbon Expo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Moling

Different from natural textile materials such as cotton, hemp, and silk, bio-based polyamide materials have a more delicate and soft feel after special synthetic biotechnology, and are easier to absorb and discharge in sports scenes, and can even be made into elastic and wear-resistant yoga clothes . A person in the clothing industry who visited the exhibition sighed: “It is low-carbon and sustainable without losing the functionality of the material. The innovation of science and technology has given the green transformation of the clothing industry a broader space.”

While the clothing industry “subtracts” petroleum-based raw materials, the food industry “adds” carbon footprints to original products.

On the screen of Envision Technology Group’s booth at the Carbon Expo, a case introduction of a bottle of “carbon-neutral sparkling water” attracted many people to stop and watch. “Based on the LCA full life cycle analysis methodology, combined with Ark’s supply chain carbon management and product LCA carbon accounting tools, we conducted carbon footprint analysis, tracking and emission reduction for this white peach-flavored sparkling water.” The staff at the Envision Technology booth introduced . By scanning the “Zero Carbon Green Code” on the bottle, the reporter can see the product’s carbon footprint, carbon emission reduction and carbon neutrality data.

Sun Jie, Chief Sustainability Officer of Envision Technology Group, said: “In recent years, we have increasingly felt that more and more food and other consumer goods companies have begun to pay attention to energy conservation and carbon reduction, and began to think about how to make their products greener. The wind of low-carbon transformation will become stronger in the future.”

Changes in housing and travel: greener and more comfortable

“The pursuit of green and low-carbon in daily life is by no means going back to the ‘old days’ without air-conditioning and driving without cars, but to still achieve green and low-carbon under the premise of maintaining the quality of life and comfortable experience.” This is the reporter A point of view heard repeatedly at Carbon Expo.

On the booth of BASF Group, a “Zero-Carbon Healthy and Comfortable Cabin” is a vivid interpretation of this point of view. It is understood that this project is jointly developed by BASF, Landsea Technology and Landsea Holdings, and has been implemented in Landsea Changxing R&D Base. BASF provides low-carbon building materials with good thermal insulation coefficient and sound insulation effect, while Landgreen Technology and Landsea Holdings provide ultra-low energy passive building technology systems and building renewable energy solutions.





A model of the “Zero Carbon Healthy and Comfortable Cabin” at BASF’s booth at the Carbon Expo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Moling

“With high-quality low-carbon materials and sophisticated and intelligent energy management, the hut not only achieves low-carbon energy saving, but also forms a healthy and comfortable indoor environment with ‘constant temperature, constant humidity, constant oxygen, constant cleanliness, constant quietness, and constant wisdom’. Environment.” Booth staff introduced, “Health and comfort go hand in hand with low-carbon environmental protection, which is the goal of zero-carbon buildings we are pursuing.”

In the State Grid exhibition hall, the virtual cockpit of electric vehicles is full of people. The reporter observed that the biggest highlight of this simulated driving process is the scene of photovoltaic smart roads.

“Photovoltaic roads are composed of translucent new materials and photovoltaic power generation components. When new energy vehicles drive on them, they become mobile solar charging treasures. In the future, under the background of vehicle-road coordination and automatic driving, new energy vehicles may be able to realize ‘Non-inductive charging’ during driving.” said Yang Jiaxin, an on-site commentator in the exhibition hall of State Grid Corporation of China.

According to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in May this year, the production and sales of new energy vehicles in my country were 713,000 and 717,000, respectively, a year-on-year increase of 53% and 60.2%. In recent years, driven by the “dual carbon” goal, the domestic new energy vehicle market has shown explosive growth. With the continuous improvement of the charging facilities network and the support of continuous technological innovation, “charging anxiety” may be resolved invisibly and comfortably.

Embrace the better life of circular economy

The most striking thing about the booth of L’Oreal Group at the Carbon Expo is a huge lipstick art installation at the entrance. It is understood that the base of this device is made of 6336 discarded L’Oreal lipsticks, which are spliced ​​in a modular structure through recyclable acrylic cubes. Cycle is undoubtedly one of the hottest keywords in the first carbon expo.

The reporter saw at the scene that in the process of economic and social transition to low-carbon green, the links of clothing, food, housing and transportation are not separated from each other. In various technologies and products of “turning waste into treasure” and “making the best use of everything”, the flow of materials in life has become a “circle”.

In the exhibition hall, there is a “Display Area for Recycling Utilization of Meal Waste Oil”. Shanghai has found an opening in the circular economy, prepared waste kitchen oil into B5 biodiesel, and opened up the industrial chain of recycling, disposal, utilization and sales of waste food oil, which not only solved the chronic problem of food safety, but also realized energy conservation and environmental protection. It is understood that since Sinopec filled the first shot of B5 biodiesel in Shanghai five years ago, more than 20,000 diesel vehicles are now filled with biodiesel every day.





Staff at a Sinopec gas station are filling vehicles with B5 biodiesel.Photo provided by the interviewed unit

Food can be used as a source of power for vehicles as well as a raw material for clothing. The two casual-style leather jackets on Budweiser’s booth are cut and sewn from the waste distiller’s grains left over after brewing, which have been synthesized into plant-based leather. The texture is soft and delicate, and can replace genuine leather and other artificial leather products. Interestingly, on the BASF booth, there is also a line of quick-drying hiking pants made of pyrolysis oil extracted from waste tires as a raw material, and waste from transportation can also be transformed into clothing.

At the booth of Shanghai Chengtou, using decoration waste as raw material, through batching, mixing, forming, curing and stacking, construction waste is “reincarnated” into “recycled bricks” and returned to the field of construction… “Circle of cycle” Smaller, the closer to people’s production and consumption, the lower the carbon footprint.” Zhu Dajian, director of the Institute of Sustainable Development and Management of Tongji University, said, “Facing the future, if we want to realize a real circular economy, the goal is to Waste, less waste development.”

A good life is inseparable from a beautiful home. Nowadays, all fields of economy and society are continuously promoting green and low-carbon development, and the quality of the environment is constantly improving.

(Wang Moling, Zhou Rui, Sang Tong)

