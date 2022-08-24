Original title: Seeing the value of digitalization, TalkingData won the “Ebon Industrial Internet Qianfeng Award · Potential Award”

In the first half of 2022, under the influence of the international environment and the new crown epidemic, the momentum of domestic consumption and investment has declined. The real economy, industrial chain supply chain, and digitalization will become the strategic keywords in the next five years, and digital innovation in the field of industrial Internet will show more and more space.

A few days ago, Yibang Industrial Internet “Qianfeng Award” was released. TalkingData won the “Estate Industrial Internet Qianfeng Award · Potential Award”, and its development potential has been recognized by the industry.

Yibang Industrial Internet “Qianfeng Award” is an annual award with industrial research value specially set up by Yibang Power for the industrial Internet field, and is committed to discovering industrial Internet representative enterprises with a market value of 100 billion yuan and a possible revenue of 100 billion yuan.

This year’s “Qianfeng Award” mainly covers four directions: digital supply chain, dual-capacity brand, network collaborative intelligent manufacturing, and “3+1” technology services with data intelligence features. The award adheres to the position of a third party, and is reviewed and voted by a number of investors and experts from the dimensions of the declared enterprise business model, revenue scale and growth rate, gross profit margin, number of users and growth rate, financing, etc., and finally 16 double-hundred-billion enterprises are produced , 11 companies with 100 billion revenue, 1 company with a market value of 100 billion, and 72 companies with double 100 billion potential.

As a leading data intelligence service provider in China, TalkingData has accumulated rich experience in accelerating the digitalization process of consumption, finance, Internet, automobile, public utilities and other industries since its establishment in 2011.

Winning the “Potential Award” this time is not only a reflection of TalkingData’s comprehensive strength, but also an important recognition of TalkingData’s future development potential by the industry and the market.TalkingData It will also continue to uphold the vision of “Data changes corporate decision-making, and data improves human life”, and through the capabilities of “Data + Algorithm + Technology“, will further optimize related products, services and brand experience, help enterprises improve efficiency and growth, and drive digital economic innovation. and development.

TalkingData

