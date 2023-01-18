Nickel Australia said on Wednesday it would raise $471 million in capital to help fund the acquisition of several nickel projects in Indonesia, adding that it would also develop nickel for the battery industry.

To develop nickel for batteries, the company will also seek cooperation with Shanghai Decheng Investment (Group) Co. Ltd., a unit of Tsingshan Group, the world‘s largest nickel producer.

Nickel Industries said it aimed to transform its business from a historical focus on the stainless steel market into a leading producer of battery-grade “Grade 1” nickel through partnerships and acquisitions.

As part of the acquisition, the company said it would buy a 10 percent stake in Indonesia-based PT Huayue Nickel Cobalt from China‘s Tsingshan Group’s Newsstride Development Ltd for $270 million.

It will also pay $70 million for a 10% interest in the Oracle Nickel Project in Indonesia, which it already owns 70%.

The equity raise will include the placement of shares worth US$185 million at A$1.02 each, an 8.9 per cent discount to the shares’ last closing price of A$1.12. The company will raise $270 million from Newstride Development.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed