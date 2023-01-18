Home Business Seeking cooperation with Tsingshan, Nickel Industries will raise US$471 million to purchase nickel assets|USD_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Seeking cooperation with Tsingshan, Nickel Industries will raise US$471 million to purchase nickel assets|USD_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Seeking cooperation with Tsingshan, Nickel Industries will raise US$471 million to purchase nickel assets|USD_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Nickel Australia said on Wednesday it would raise $471 million in capital to help fund the acquisition of several nickel projects in Indonesia, adding that it would also develop nickel for the battery industry.

To develop nickel for batteries, the company will also seek cooperation with Shanghai Decheng Investment (Group) Co. Ltd., a unit of Tsingshan Group, the world‘s largest nickel producer.

Nickel Industries said it aimed to transform its business from a historical focus on the stainless steel market into a leading producer of battery-grade “Grade 1” nickel through partnerships and acquisitions.

As part of the acquisition, the company said it would buy a 10 percent stake in Indonesia-based PT Huayue Nickel Cobalt from China‘s Tsingshan Group’s Newsstride Development Ltd for $270 million.

It will also pay $70 million for a 10% interest in the Oracle Nickel Project in Indonesia, which it already owns 70%.

The equity raise will include the placement of shares worth US$185 million at A$1.02 each, an 8.9 per cent discount to the shares’ last closing price of A$1.12. The company will raise $270 million from Newstride Development.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  The construction of Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail is high-quality and promoted to build a landmark project of the "Belt and Road"_Indonesia_Bandung_train

You may also like

Dedagroup sells Piteco to Zucchetti and launches an...

Spot gold trading strategy: Gold prices pull back...

In the Top 10 the best-selling car in...

UK: inflation growth slows to +10.5% in December,...

European stocks shy at start-up, Tokyo +2.5% after...

There are few domestic hot speculation topics, soybean...

Acea successfully concludes the placement of 500 million...

Strictly implement the delisting system and consolidate the...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, January 18th. The Bank of...

Tokyo Stock Exchange +2.50% after nothing done Bank...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy