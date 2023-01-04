© Reuters. Is it in decline? Moody’s Economist Invents a ‘New Word’ for the State of the U.S. Economy This Year



News from the Financial Associated Press on January 4 (edited by Xiaoxiang)U.S. consumers and investors could face a severe economic slowdown even if the U.S. economy avoids a recession in 2023, according to a new outlook report released Wednesday by Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi. This slowdown may not ease until 2024.

Zandi and his colleagues even coined a new financial term to describe this protracted slowdown, calling it a “slowcession” in a note to clients on Tuesday — a term in which economic growth stalls for a long time but narrowly avoids a slump. A full-blown recession.

U.S. economy will narrowly avoid recession

The prevailing view on Wall Street is that the U.S. economy will face a relatively brief recession in the middle of this year. According to the median forecast of a US media survey, economists believe that the chances of the US economy falling into recession this year are about 65%.

For this,While Zandi believes that the Fed’s most aggressive rate hikes in decades will have a negative impact on GDP growth, he also notes that a strong U.S. labor market and other consumer-related factors should help prevent a full-blown economic downturn. shrinking.

“There is no doubt that the economy will struggle in the year ahead as the Fed struggles to contain high inflation, but the baseline outlook is that the Fed will be able to do so without triggering a recession,” Zandi said in the note.

Moody’s expects U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by about 1% or less year-on-year in all four quarters of 2023, according to its latest set of forecasts. Moody’s expects that the U.S. economic growth rate in the third quarter of this year will bottom out at around 0.8%. U.S. GDP growth is not expected to exceed 2% until the third quarter of 2024.

Zandi isn’t the only one who thinks the U.S. economy will avoid a recession this year. Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius and other well-known Wall Street institutions have recently made similar predictions about the US economic outlook.

But what makes Zandi’s view different is that he expects the U.S. economy to face considerable pain, but that pain will be sustained for a longer period of time, making it relatively easier for consumers and investors to deal with.

The underlying reason for this outlook is Zandi’s belief that the Fed will be able to pull back on rate hikes before it makes another “policy error” that hits the economy.

The risk is that recession expectations are self-reinforcing

While a recession is typically viewed as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) has the final say in declaring when a recession officially begins and when it ends.

Zandi pointed out,While he doesn’t think the U.S. economy will slip into a recession, he acknowledged that with market expectations so high, the biggest risk is that a recession becomes a “self-fulfilling prophecy” as consumers and businesses brace for bumpy times ahead. Often, spending is limited in order to increase savings.

Signs of a bleak economic outlook abound, from falling commodity prices like energy to warning signs from the Conference Board’s leading indicators.

Of course, there are plenty of signs right now that the economic outlook isn’t all that dire. Inflation data released over the past few months have shown that upward pressure on prices has begun to fade. That means the Fed’s monetary policy has “almost caught up with current economic and financial market conditions.”

Zandi said the reaction function suggests that the federal funds rate should be closer to 5%, which is in line with market investors’ current expectations for terminal rates.

U.S. financial system remains healthy

Zandi pointed out,Typically, the U.S. economy and financial system look far more dangerous in the months leading up to a recession. But that didn’t happen this time — at least not to the extent of previous pre-recession times.

Economists have been keeping a close eye on consumers’ savings accounts of late, and while some have expressed concern about the decline in savings, Zandi believes that with interest rates rising, American households likely won’t have any problems paying off debt and keeping spending. Most households also do a good job managing their debt.

What’s more, Zandi argues that a shortage of homes created by more than a decade of limited construction will help protect home values ​​even as home prices continue to fall as the pandemic-era homebuying boom fades.

“Banks have been vulnerable in the past, but they are well capitalized today to withstand a severe recession. Credit growth has also remained steady: there is neither the glut of credit that occurred before the financial crisis – lenders flooding households and businesses, In the end, these loans could not be effectively repaid; there was no credit crunch like in the aftermath of the crisis, when even creditworthy borrowers could not get loans,” Zandi noted.

known unknown

Zandi also said at the end of the report that the U.S. economy still faces many risks, some of the most important risks being the so-called “known unknowns”.

These “known unknown” risks refer to known events but the future prospect and direction are not clear, such as the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the emergence of new destructive new variants of the new crown virus, etc. In addition, there are many financial problems facing the United States, including weak corporate earnings that may force stock prices to fall further sharply.

In terms of seriousness, Zandi worries that the need for a showdown between different parties on the US debt ceiling, which needs to be raised again by the fall of 2023, may become the most critical destabilizing factor.