Home » Segre-Seymandi: peace made on the money taken from her. Off with the lawsuit too
Business

Segre-Seymandi: peace made on the money taken from her. Off with the lawsuit too

by admin
Segre-Seymandi: peace made on the money taken from her. Off with the lawsuit too

Agreement between the hot couple of the summer Segre-Seymandi

It thundered so much that in the end it didn’t rain. Massimo Segre and Cristina Seymandi have reached an agreement. According to Il Giornale, the two “are close to a very confidential agreement «to silence mutual concerns and thus close any advanced grievances»”. A secret pact, given that “the agreement would have among the clauses that neither of the two parties will have to divulge anything about the gentleman agreement, especially with regards to the figures at stake”.

As Il Giornale mischievously notes, “a bizarre condition to conclude a story that was experienced in the name of public washing of dirty laundry“. After the famous story of Segre’s accusation of betrayal at her birthday (and engagement) party, the matter moved to court. With two strands, Il Giornale recalls. “The first, of a civil nature, sees Segre requesting the blocking of the sum of 700 thousand euros that Seymandi had withdrawn from a joint account in March 2022”. And “the second is a complaint presented to the prosecutor’s office by the woman against her ex-boyfriend for private violence”. The lawsuit should also now be dropped.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Tsingtao Brewery: Net profit in 2021 is expected to increase by about 43% year-on-year - Teller Report

You may also like

The Role of Perception in Achieving True Motion...

Japan: CEO Blackrock optimistic about new “economic miracle”

Redemptions in Chinese Bond Market Raise Concerns of...

Report: VW top managers should return from home...

Suzuki V-Strom 800Se, how it is made and...

Driving Corporate Cultivation and R&D Investment Goals: A...

Markus Söder is in a dilemma of his...

The climate risk is worth 10 billion euros...

New engine for electric cars: Startup cooperates with...

Italy is the first country at the Anuga...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy