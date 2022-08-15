The economic performance of the first seven months of this year announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on the 15th shows that with the continuous effective coordination of various policies for epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, the national economy continues to recover. However, affected by multiple factors, the basis for economic recovery It is not stable yet, and efforts are still needed to keep the economy operating within a reasonable range.

The national economy continues to recover

Since July, the international environment has become more complex and severe, the domestic epidemic has spread in many places, superimposed the unfavorable factors of high temperature and rain, and it has become more difficult to maintain stable economic operation.

Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, said at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office on the 15th that in the face of the complex situation, all regions and departments conscientiously implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, timely and accurately control the spread of the epidemic, and effectively implement stable measures. A package of economic policies and measures, the national economy continued to recover.

The main indicators of the economy maintain a recovery trend –

In July, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 3.8% year-on-year; the national service industry production index increased by 0.6% year-on-year. The total retail sales of consumer goods increased by 2.7% year-on-year, the national fixed asset investment (excluding farmers) increased by 0.16% month-on-month, and the total import and export of goods increased by 16.6% year-on-year.

Cumulatively, from January to July, the added value of industries above designated size increased by 3.5% year-on-year, 0.1 percentage point higher than that from January to June; the year-on-year growth rate of total import and export of goods was 1 percentage point higher than that of January to June; total retail sales of consumer goods It fell by 0.2% year-on-year, 0.5 percentage points lower than that from January to June.

Employment prices are generally stable, and the guarantee of production factors has been strengthened——

In July, the national urban surveyed unemployment rate was 5.4%, down 0.1 percentage points from the previous month. The surveyed urban unemployment rate in 31 large cities was 5.6 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous month. The national consumer price rose by 2.7% year-on-year, lower than the expected target of around 3% for the whole year.

In the face of tight international energy supply, energy prices have risen sharply, and domestic energy supply has continued to increase, and the results have continued to show.

From January to July, the output of raw coal, crude oil, and natural gas increased by 11.5%, 3.7%, and 5.4% year-on-year respectively; the decline in the freight volume of the whole society narrowed by 0.1 percentage points compared with that from January to June; the national port cargo throughput turned from decline to increase, year-on-year. up 0.1%.

The trend of economic transformation and upgrading continues——

From January to July, the added value of high-tech manufacturing increased by 9% year-on-year, investment in high-tech industry increased by 20.2%, the production index of information transmission, software and information technology services increased by 12.1% year-on-year, and online retail sales of physical goods increased by 5.7%;

In July, the output of new energy vehicles and solar cells increased by 112.7% and 33.9% respectively year-on-year…

“Production and supply continue to recover, employment and prices are generally stable, foreign trade is growing well, people’s livelihood guarantees are strong and effective, and the economy continues to recover.” Fu Linghui said.

The foundation of economic recovery still needs to be consolidated

“On the whole, my country’s economy continued to recover in July, and its operation was basically stable. However, we must also see that due to multiple factors, the momentum of economic recovery has slowed down marginally.” Fu Linghui said.

Statistics show that the year-on-year growth rate of some economic indicators declined in July. For example, the growth rate of the added value of industries above designated size in the country dropped by 0.1 percentage points from the previous month, the growth rate of the national service industry production index fell by 0.7 percentage points from the previous month, and the growth rate of social consumer goods dropped by 0.7 percentage points from the previous month. The growth rate of total retail sales dropped by 0.4 percentage points from the previous month.

“The reason for the decline in the service industry production index is that, on the one hand, the downturn in real estate has lowered the service industry production index, and on the other hand, the growth of some contact-type and clustered service industries has slowed down.” Affected by factors such as distribution and slowdown in car sales, the growth rate of total retail sales in July slowed down compared with the previous month.

Since the beginning of this year, the employment pressure of young people has been relatively high, and the unemployment rate has continued to rise. According to Fu Linghui’s analysis, July was the graduation season, and a large number of graduates entered the labor market for jobs, pushing up the youth unemployment rate. At the same time, affected by the epidemic, enterprises have difficulties in production and operation, and their ability to absorb employment has declined.

“From the perspective of the next stage, to promote the continuous recovery of the economy and keep the economy operating within a reasonable range, there are still many risks and challenges.” Fu Linghui said that from an international perspective, the global epidemic is spreading, the industrial chain and supply chain are not smooth, and the geographical The spillover effects of political conflicts continue, and the downside risk of the world economy is increasing. From a domestic perspective, the economy is currently in the process of recovery, the market demand is still relatively large, and there are still many difficulties in business operations. The foundation for economic recovery still needs to be consolidated.

Seize the critical period of economic recovery and strive to achieve the best results

The meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held on July 28 emphasized the need to “fully implement the requirements of preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safety in development, consolidating the trend of economic recovery, and focusing on stabilizing employment and prices. , keep the economy operating within a reasonable range, and strive to achieve the best results.”

“In the next stage, we must adhere to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, further efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, seize the critical period of economic recovery, focus on expanding domestic demand, focus on stabilizing employment and prices, effectively safeguarding and improving people’s livelihood, and consolidating The basics of economic recovery.” Fu Linghui said.

Fu Linghui said that in the next stage, it is necessary to thoroughly implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council. In view of the still existing pressure on total employment and structural pressure, it is necessary to actively help enterprises to bail out, expand employment positions, and strengthen employment assistance for key groups such as college students. ; In response to the slowdown in the recovery of the service industry, it is necessary to increase fiscal and financial support, and actively guide service industry enterprises to speed up their transformation; in response to the increase in the inventory of finished products and the tight capital turnover of enterprises, it is necessary to play the role of special debt, expand infrastructure investment, and drive Investment in related manufacturing industries has grown, and various tax reduction and relief policies have been implemented to help enterprises, and consolidate the foundation for the recovery of industrial production.

“Under the action of a series of policy measures to prevent the epidemic, stabilize the economy, and ensure development security, the economy is expected to recover and operate within a reasonable range.” Fu Linghui said.

