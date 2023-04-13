Home Business Self-developed large-scale model picture generation was questioned, and SenseTime responded: Miahua also has third-party open source models–Quick Technology–Technology Changes the Future
Business

Self-developed large-scale model picture generation was questioned, and SenseTime responded: Miahua also has third-party open source models–Quick Technology–Technology Changes the Future

by admin
Self-developed large-scale model picture generation was questioned, and SenseTime responded: Miahua also has third-party open source models–Quick Technology–Technology Changes the Future

Self-developed large model image generation was questioned by SenseTime: Miahua also has third-party open source models

Fast Technology News on April 12th, on the SenseTime Technology Exchange Day,A picture of the AI ​​model station civitai appeared in the selected model demonstrated by Shangtang. Some netizens broke the news that it was suspected that the picture was directly transferred and generated in disguise.Raise doubts on the Internet.

Judging from the live demonstration, there is a text annotation showing civitai at the bottom of the model.

According to the Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily, SenseTime responded:Miaohua SenseMirage includes the large AIGC model developed by SenseTime, and also provides third-party community open source models to support importing open source models from multiple platforms or uploading users’ local models.

Users can avoid the localization deployment process and self-train the model based on the open source model to efficiently generate more diverse content.

Self-developed large-scale model image generation was questioned, and SenseTime responded: Miahua also has third-party open source models

On April 10, SenseTime released the “Ri Ri Xin SenseNova” large-scale model system, as well as the self-developed Chinese language large-scale model application platform “SenseChat” (SenseChat), with a parameter volume of 100 billion, which can realize text generation, image generation, Multi-modal content generation and other capabilities and scene applications.

In addition to dialogues, SenseTime has also self-developed AI drawing, AI video production and generation tool platforms based on the “SenseNova” large-scale model system, including Miaohua, Ruying, Qiongyu, Gewu, etc.

It is reported that “Miaohua” adopts SenseTime’s self-developed self-developed Wensheng graph generation model with over 1 billion parameters, which is convenient for users to reason and self-train locally.A single card A100 supports generating 5 pictures with a resolution of 512 every 10 seconds, and supports customizing 20 training pictures of its own LoRA model within 5 minutes.

See also  China Automobile Association: July commercial vehicle production and sales of 244,000 units and 246,000 units decreased by 6.2% and 12.5% ​​month-on-month _ Securities Times Network

Self-developed large-scale model image generation was questioned, and SenseTime responded: Miahua also has third-party open source models

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Shiqi

You may also like

China’s exports unexpectedly surge

Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 13th. EU price lists...

“Lion’s Cave” startup Tinus goes bankrupt before the...

Resolution 2 of 04/11/2023 – Adoption of the...

Economy: Inflation is weakening

Lottomatica is listed on the Stock Exchange: IPO...

Bitcoin: Warren Buffett thinks cryptocurrency is a “gambling...

Prodi already slams Schlein: “If he doesn’t recover...

Inflation rate falls to 7.4 percent, but the...

“Tavares is the Kylian Mbappé of the automobile”,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy