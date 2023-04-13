Self-developed large model image generation was questioned by SenseTime: Miahua also has third-party open source models

Fast Technology News on April 12th, on the SenseTime Technology Exchange Day,A picture of the AI ​​model station civitai appeared in the selected model demonstrated by Shangtang. Some netizens broke the news that it was suspected that the picture was directly transferred and generated in disguise.Raise doubts on the Internet.

Judging from the live demonstration, there is a text annotation showing civitai at the bottom of the model.

According to the Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily, SenseTime responded:Miaohua SenseMirage includes the large AIGC model developed by SenseTime, and also provides third-party community open source models to support importing open source models from multiple platforms or uploading users’ local models.

Users can avoid the localization deployment process and self-train the model based on the open source model to efficiently generate more diverse content.

On April 10, SenseTime released the “Ri Ri Xin SenseNova” large-scale model system, as well as the self-developed Chinese language large-scale model application platform “SenseChat” (SenseChat), with a parameter volume of 100 billion, which can realize text generation, image generation, Multi-modal content generation and other capabilities and scene applications.

In addition to dialogues, SenseTime has also self-developed AI drawing, AI video production and generation tool platforms based on the “SenseNova” large-scale model system, including Miaohua, Ruying, Qiongyu, Gewu, etc.

It is reported that “Miaohua” adopts SenseTime’s self-developed self-developed Wensheng graph generation model with over 1 billion parameters, which is convenient for users to reason and self-train locally.A single card A100 supports generating 5 pictures with a resolution of 512 every 10 seconds, and supports customizing 20 training pictures of its own LoRA model within 5 minutes.