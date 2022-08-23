Home Business Self-driving car safety still doesn’t seem to reassure experts – BBC News
Self-driving car safety still doesn’t seem to reassure experts – BBC News

by admin
Self-driving car safety still doesn’t seem to reassure experts – BBC News
  • Chris Vallance
  • BBC technical affairs correspondent

image source,Getty Images

A new government-sponsored research report in the UK shows that despite the rapid development of artificial intelligence (smart) technology, the day when self-driving cars completely replace human-driven cars does not seem to have fully arrived, because how to define the safety of the former is not simple. s answer”.

The report from the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation warns that it is not enough that self-driving cars are safer than regular cars.

The report notes that public tolerance for driverless car crashes is low, even though driverless cars are, on average, safer than regular cars.

The report comes as the UK government is working on plans for self-driving cars. The Department of Transportation had earlier said that some sedans, sedans and vans with self-driving capabilities might even be allowed to travel on the highway next year.

