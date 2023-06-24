Self-employment is becoming less and less worthwhile in Germany

The entrepreneurial and independent way of life is losing importance in Germany – and has been for some time. The current multiple crisis could finally be too much for many of the top performers: Many self-employed and business owners now see themselves at the limit of their possibilities.

In the past few decades, income from entrepreneurial activity has developed significantly more slowly than the sum of wages and salaries. As a WELT evaluation of data from the Federal Statistical Office shows,…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

