Sell ​​in May and go away: New facts about the biggest stock market myth

What’s the truth behind the stock market wisdom: Sell in May and go away? Getty Images

“Sell in May and go away” is probably the best-known stock market adage. But is it really the right strategy to sell stocks in May and get back in in the fall? The analysts at Deutsche Bank Research took a closer look at “Sell in May”. Here are the sometimes surprising facts about four myths about “Sell in May and go away”.

“Sell in May and go away” is one of the best-known stock market wisdoms. But is it really a good idea to sell your shares in May and wait until the fall to get back in? Capital market strategist Maximilian Uleer from Deutsche Bank Research investigated this question. He compared different variants of the “Sell in May and go away” strategy with several alternatives – and came to some surprising results.

Different versions were calculated for the analysis. A sale of shares in late April and late May, and reinvestment in late August and late September. Historically, the best results were achieved by selling at the end of May and reinvesting at the end of September. The Stoxx Europe 600 was used for simulation.

Here are four common sell-in-may myths and their truth.

1. Myth: Selling stocks in May and reinvesting in September beats a buy-and-hold strategy.

True, but only in the long term: From 1987 to today, investors would have achieved an annualized performance of 9.0 percent with “Sell in May and go away”. If they had held their shares over the summer (buy and hold), it would have been only 7.2 percent. The cumulative performance difference would be enormous. However, this long-term comparison is also treacherous. Because in 22 of 36 individual years, the Sell-in-May strategy would have performed below average. So, one could also argue that the Sell-in-May strategy is basically as promising as a coin toss.

The unusual outperformance of the sell-in-may strategy

Good Years, Bad Years: Performance Sell-in-May for the Stoxx 600

2. Myth: Sell in May and go away is a long-term strategy

Incorrect: The statement would only be true if one believed that the extraordinary performance of the European stock markets in the summer of 1998, 2001 and 2002 would be repeated. Disregarding those three years, the sell-in-may-and-go-away strategy would have lost to a buy-and-hold strategy.

Looking at the S&P 500 allows for an even longer history. From 1966 to 2023, a buy-and-hold strategy would have performed significantly better than sell-in-May in the S&P 500. The likelihood of outperforming in a single year is even lower over a longer-term horizon: 40 out of 57 years, the Sell-in-May strategy would have underperformed the S&P 500.

Sell ​​in May vs. Stoxx 600: A matter of timing

3. Mythos: Sell in May and go away gilt weltweit

Incorrect: For US equities, sell-in-may would have performed worse than a simple buy-and-hold strategy. In the S&P 500 since 1987, the sell-in-may strategy would have cumulatively underperformed the buy-and-hold strategy significantly. The probability of outperforming in a single year was also very low: the Sell-in-May strategy underperformed the S&P 500 27 out of 36 years.

Sell ​​in May loses comparison to the S&P 500

4. Myth: It pays to switch equities into European government bonds in May

Correct: In retrospect, this strategy is more promising than a pure sell in may and go away. For the years 1998 to 2023, this “Sell-in-May” variant would have performed significantly better. However, this variant would only have outperformed the buy-and-hold strategy in 12 out of 25 years. Again, tossing a coin would have produced similar results.

Sell ​​in May and switch to bonds: switching helps

Fazit: What is next to “Sell in May and Go Away”?

The major stock market falls between May and September in 1998, 2001 and 2002 skew long-term comparisons in favor of “Sell in May”. The seasonality on the stock markets should therefore not be overstated. The average monthly performance of the Stoxx 600 in September was negative over the years at minus 1.3 percent. However, the median of the annual values ​​was slightly positive.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings