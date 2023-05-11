Sella Group: net profit rises to 48 million in 1Q 2023

The Sella group closed the first quarter of the year with positive results, thanks to the good performance in all business sectors.

The consolidated results as at 31 March 2023 recorded a net profit of 48 million euros, up on the 35 million euros of the same period of the previous year.

During the quarter, the group maintained sustained growth in the intermediation margin with an increase of 35.5 million euro (+16.3% compared to the same period of the previous year), reaching 252.7 million euro . The interest margin increased to 129.9 million euros (+60%) mainly thanks to the commercial component. Net revenues from services rose to 101.6 million euros (+6.6%). The net result from financial activities amounted to 21.2 million euro (-47.9% due to the effect of last year’s transactions involving the transfer of securities and tax credits to third parties).

In a global scenario that remains uncertain and marked by international tensions, by the inflationary push and by the rise in interest rates, the Sella group sees global funding grow, which in market value has exceeded the threshold of 50 billion euro (50 5 billion euros, +3.8% compared to the 48.7 billion euros at the end of 2022). In particular, global net inflows were positive for 933 million euro, testifying to customer confidence.

The solid capital position, already well above the required standards, sees further growth in the indices: the Cet1 at 13.27% and the Total Capital Ratio at 15.16% (they were 13.21% and 15.12% at the end 2022). The liquidity indicators are well above the minimum limits: LCR at 167%, NSFR is at 127.1% (the required threshold is 100% for both).