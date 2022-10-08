Home Business Selling 13,000 RTX 4090 next week, the first manufacturer’s reminder: to be equipped with a 1200W power supply-nVIDIA
Selling 13,000 RTX 4090 next week, the first manufacturer's reminder: to be equipped with a 1200W power supply-nVIDIA

Selling 13,000 RTX 4090 next week, the first manufacturer’s reminder: to be equipped with a 1200W power supply-nVIDIA

The RTX 4090 graphics card will be released in stock offline in China on October 15, with a starting price of 12,999 yuan. Friends who plan to start, in addition to preparing money, also pay attention to whether the power supply of the platform meets the requirements.Although NVIDIA’s reference power supply for the FE public version is rated at 850W, the situation for the non-public version is not so absolute. Tongde RTX 4090 GameRock OC recommends that users configure a power supply rated at 1200W, and some models such as ASUS and Zotac also require a 1000W power supply.

However, the suggestion is only a suggestion, and how much power is needed in the end should also depend on the specific installed configuration. If it is just a normal game and does not involve an overclocking environment, then the officially recommended 850W is completely sufficient.

On the other hand, if you are an overclocking enthusiast and are equipped with Core i9-12900K, Ryzen 7 5800X3D, and Core i9-10980XE in parallel with 10 disks of RAID10, then the power supply should be larger.

