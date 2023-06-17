Home » Selling a part of the house: You have to reckon with these risks
Selling a part of the house: You have to reckon with these risks

Selling a part of the house: You have to reckon with these risks

A property ties up a lot of capital. A partial sale makes it liquid.
Sell ​​part of your own house and still live there – with a large sum of money in one fell swoop. That sounds tempting. But financial regulators and consumer advocates see risks in partial sale offers.

One of the providers, Deutsche Teilkauf, has now reacted and is participating financially “in major renovation work and investments in the areas of energy efficiency and roofing and framing”.

Consumer center and Bafin still express concerns to Business Insider. According to the Hamburg consumer advice center, a simple loan is usually the better alternative. For some people, however, the partial sale is still worthwhile.

Become financially free as a pensioner – according to some companies, this should be possible by selling part of a property. In a partial sale, the owner sells up to 50 percent of his house to a company. However, he still lives in the entire property.

A special right of use, usually a usufruct, is granted for this. The previous owner then pays the company a monthly user fee that is similar to rent. At the same time, the providers are authorized to sell the property after the end of the contract – at the latest in the event of death.

