Lead:On December 9, BYD Frigate 07 (configuration|inquiry) was officially launched, with a price range of 202,800 to 289,800 yuan. BYD Frigate 07 is positioned as a medium-sized SUV. All new models are equipped with BYD hybrid technology and provide three mileage versions, namely 100KM model equipped with DM-i, 205KM model and 175KM four-wheel drive model equipped with DM-p.

BYD frigate 07 car model Price (10,000 yuan) 100KM luxury 20.28 100KM distinguished type 21.58 100KM Flagship 22.88 205KM distinguished type 24.58 205KM Flagship 25.98 175KM four-wheel drive flagship model 28.98

BYD frigate07This listing also brings a series of listed rights and interests, including, guarding new gifts:2yearinterest, down payment50%rise;5000Yuan replacement subsidy, free gifts4Routine maintenance; care-free gift: non-commercial vehicle three-electric system lifetime warranty (first owner), complete vehicle repair period6year or1510,000 kilometers; guard charging ceremony:2Years of free charging piles and installation rights; Escort Zhilian gift:2Annual free vehicle flow,2Years of free cloud services,2year freeE-Callemergency rescue,I-CallSmart customer service, freeOTASystem upgrade, free online navigation, free intelligent voice online, etc.

BYD Frigate 07-New Car Highlights

1. BYD Frigate 07 incorporates a large number of marine aesthetic design styles into the exterior and interior. The D-pillar energy indicator can intuitively distinguish fast and slow charging through the fast and slow rhythm of lighting when the vehicle is charging, and can also display the remaining power of the vehicle;

2. All BYD frigate 07 series are equipped with mobile phone NFC digital keys. In addition to supporting Android devices, it also supports iPhone and Apple Watch to unlock locked vehicles;

3. All new cars are equipped with a 15.6-inch self-adaptive rotating floating screen as standard, with a built-in new DiLink intelligent network connection system, and a newly upgraded full-scenario intelligent voice function;

4. The pure electric battery life of high-end models is as high as 205km, and the comprehensive battery life exceeds 1200km. The fast charging function can charge the power from 30% to 80% in just 20 minutes, and all series are equipped with VTOL mobile power stations as standard;

5. The new car is equipped with a new rear four-link independent suspension, and the whole system is equipped with FSD frequency variable damping shock absorber, which comprehensively improves the adaptability of the suspension to the road surface, provides more excellent and delicate vibration filtering ability, and brings better Smoothness and comfort.

New car introduction

In terms of appearance, the new car adopts a marine aesthetic design, and many marine elements are used in the design. For example, the design of the front face is derived from the ripples of the sea, the headlights are connected with the decorative panel, and the multi-spoke horizontal grille. In addition, the 205KM and 175KM models of the frigate 07 are equipped with front grille lights and D-pillar energy indicator lights, and Based on this, a rich combination of light language is created. It is worth mentioning that when the vehicle is unlocked, the D-pillar energy indicator light of the vehicle can cooperate with the wave swirl taillights to create a welcoming effect. , it can also display the remaining power of the vehicle. Taking into account both design and practicality, the overall visual effect of the appearance is more fashionable and youthful.

In terms of body size, the length, width and height of the new car are 4820/1920/1750mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2820mm. The taillights have a through-type design and adopt a three-dimensional wave shape.

In terms of interior, the interior of the new car also adopts the design style of marine aesthetics. The interior space of the car is surrounded by the wings of the ocean, and the decorative elements of the waves are also more prominent.

The seats not only reflect the streamlined design aesthetics, but also use skin-friendly suede fabrics, which can provide low-gravity, zero-restriction full-body comfort support, and the rear seats support 11 levels of 20-degree seat back angle adjustment.

In terms of intelligent configuration, all new cars come standard with a 15.6-inch adaptive rotating floating screen, a built-in new DiLink intelligent network connection system, a newly upgraded full-scenario intelligent voice function, supporting 20-second continuous dialogue, wake-up in four-tone zones, and AI comparable to real people Voice, through intelligent voice recognition, can complete most of the function control of the vehicle.

It is worth mentioning that all frigate 07 series are equipped with mobile phone NFC car keys, which not only support Android devices, but also support iPhone and Apple Watch to unlock and lock the car, bringing greater convenience for car use. In addition, the frigate 07 is also equipped with Dynaudio speakers with up to 12 speakers, a power amplifier with a maximum power of 775W and SDVC noise masking technology.

In terms of power, the frigate 07 provides DM-i version and DM-p four-wheel drive version. The two major power systems both use Xiaoyun-plug-in hybrid dedicated 1.5Ti engine with a maximum power of 102kW, of which the maximum power of the two-wheel drive version is 145kW; The total power is increased to 295kW, the maximum total torque is 656N m, and the official announcement is that its 0-100km/h acceleration is only 4.7 seconds. The frigate 07 offers three pure electric cruising range versions, namely the 100KM model equipped with DM-i, the 205KM model and the 175KM four-wheel drive model equipped with DM-p. In addition, its 205KM model and 175KM four-wheel drive model support a fast charging function with a maximum power of 75kW, which can charge from 30% to 80% in just 20 minutes. In addition, all series of frigate 07 are equipped with VTOL mobile power stations as standard, and the external discharge power of the 205KM model and the 175KM four-wheel drive model is as high as 6.6kW. Electric power supply.

In terms of chassis, the new car is equipped with a new rear four-link independent suspension, and the whole system is equipped with FSD frequency variable damping shock absorber, which comprehensively improves the adaptability of the suspension to the road surface, provides more excellent and delicate vibration filtering ability, and brings better smoothness and comfort.

Which car is worth:

In this Yadi frigate07Listed6Among the models, the most recommended by the editor is the price24.58ten thousand yuan205kmAs a noble model, this model has a complete driving assistance system, as well as comfort and technology configurations sufficient for daily use.Such as merging assist, active braking, full-speed adaptive cruise, and heated front seats/Ventilation, exterior rearview mirror automatically turn down when reversing, etc.besides205kmThe pure electric cruising range is one of the major reasons for recommendation.If there are not too many requirements for pure electric battery life, the price is recommended first.21.58ten thousand yuan100KMDistinguished type.

Competitive product analysis:

As the first SUV product model under BYD Ocean.com, the frigate 07 still has good product competitiveness in the medium-sized SUV market. The main competing models are Trumpchi GS8, Tanyue, Tiguan L, Guandao, Wenjie M5, Models such as Changan UNI-K and Tesla Model Y. Looking back at the BYD Marine Network’s models, whether it is the Dolphin, Seal or Destroyer 05, they have already become popular in the market and have sustained good sales results. As the first SUV model of BYD’s warship series, the Frigate 07 is believed to rely on BYD’s popularity. and influence have brought considerable impact to competing models.

Summarize:BYD Frigate 07 is the first SUV model of BYD’s warship series. It can be said that the new car has strong comprehensive competitiveness. The appearance and interior design are avant-garde and fashionable, and the application of marine aesthetics is unique. The interior of the car is also full of highlights in terms of workmanship and intelligent configuration. A large five-seater medium-sized SUV can also meet the needs of most people for daily use. As for how the frigate 07 will perform in the market in the future, perhaps the sales of the new car after its launch can explain everything, let us wait and see.