Selvaggia Lucarelli to poison against Fabio Fazio: “He is not a martyr”

Selvaggia Lucarelli on the attack against Fabio Fazio: “No expulsion, we don’t make him a martyr”

Yesterday Wild Lucarelli made a long post on Facebook about the affair Fabio Fazio which centers well on what happened, demystifying many clichés that are flocked as usual. The left has in fact exploited what happened, making it pass for one expelled from Raia kind of Bulgarian edict that Silvio Berlusconi made in 2002.

“Use that Biagi… What’s the other one’s name? Santoro… But the other? Luttazzihave made public television, paid for with everyone’s money, is a criminal use. And I believe that it is a precise duty on the part of the new management not to allow this to happen any longer”. Other times, other places, they will say, and in fact it is exactly like this. Meanwhile Santoro had cleverly worked for Mediaset with Moby Dick until 1999 and in any case in 2005 he returned to Rai with Annozero, while the situation was different for Biagi and Luttazzi. In the case of Fazio, however, it is a very economically convenient passage for the conductor.

Other than “expulsion” and related controversy that has been artfully mounted. To the Pd on the other hand, the story that he immediately exploited in his favor was very convenient, passing it off as a sort of second Bulgarian edict. Lucarelli was right to say that “Fazio is naked” and that is, by bringing history back to its real dimension, which is the economic one.

Then Fazio is one of those who are part of the rare club of those who always fall on their feet and certainly can’t complain about how things went (well). In fact, there was the usual hypocrisy about the role of Rai which is managed by politics and politics in Italy is still (fortunately) made by the parties. Lucarelli writes in this regard: “La Raigentlemen, this is it. It’s a cake and the biggest slice is taken by those who govern. More or less what has always happened: friends, pawns or toy soldiers placed in the strongholds of the news, information and entertainment, exchanges of favors and some balancing to please others as well, nothing new under the sun. We have seen recommended and champions of mediocrity also imposed by parties that today seem virtuous to us on merit, and many are still there in their place to boot”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

