Sem 2023, the European week of sustainable mobility begins

European Mobility Week (Sem) is underway, the annual campaign promoted by the European Union to raise public awareness and promote sustainable mobility solutions in European cities and communities. Like every year, the event started on September 16th and continues until the 22nd with events and initiatives organized in many cities, both European and Italian.

“Energy saving”, the theme of Sem 2023

This year the theme chosen was “Energy saving”, with the aim of stimulating reflection on energy consumption, in particular on that resulting from urban mobility, which is among the most impactful on an environmental level. It is no coincidence, therefore, that among the main objectives of the European Mobility Week is to encourage people to consider alternatives to the use of private cars for travel, such as public transport, cycling, car sharing, shared use of electric vehicles, walking and other forms of low-emission mobility in general.

This year too, therefore, there were many associations and municipal administrations that organized ad hoc events, taking advantage of the opportunity to present new sustainable mobility policies and infrastructures and actively involving citizens in the adoption of more responsible behavior from the environmental.

The bike to go to work and the Cities 30

From “Bike To Work”, the days dedicated to reaching work by bike, through World Car Free Day, the key event scheduled for Friday 22 September, through pedestrianisation, conferences and other events, sustainable mobility is the protagonist for the entire week in the vast majority of the main Italian cities.

Among the “main sponsors” are Legambiente and Fiab, which have signed specific initiatives. The first, for example, launched awareness campaigns in Turin, Rome, Bologna, Milan and Naples to ask local administrations to establish the so-called “Low Emission Zones” and “City 30”, i.e. those in which the speed limit is 30 kilometers per hour and in which street furniture is designed to encourage pedestrians and cyclists.

On 20 September, Legambiente will also organize the thirteenth edition of the “Giretto d’Italia – Bike to work 2023” in 33 cities, rewarding the Municipality which has achieved the greatest number of trips using sustainable mobility means. The Italian Environment and Bicycle Federation (Fiab ), instead, in addition to proposing the Bike to Work day, Friday 22 September, as part of a “Car Free Week”, it has organized dozens of events at a local and national level.

The survey: 42% of Italians would like to use public transport more

In short, Italy also joins the list of countries that invest in more sustainable mobility, focusing both on cycling and – ‘desired’ by many local administrations – on greater use of public transport. But are Italians ready for a change that is also (above all) cultural? According to a recent survey by Freenow, in part. The company specializing in car sharing carried out research on mobility in 8 countries – Austria, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom – and the study showed that 42% of Italians would like to use cars more public transport, the highest value in Europe, where the average is 33%.