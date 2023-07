For tax purposes, the first home is the property in which one lives and has registered residence. Obviously, having to meet both requirements, it is not possible to declare more than one property as a first home. In the case of the semi-detached house consisting of two apartments stacked individually and jointly owned, each of the owners is the owner of 50% of a first home, i.e. the apartment in which the residence is or will be, and 50% of a second home.

