Semi-freedom and voluntary work in RSA: the new life of the man who killed Aldo Moro

New prescriptions that loosen the prison regime for Mario Moretti, 77 years old, who in 1993 claimed to have been the material executor of the murder of Aldo Moro. The former Br has been sentenced to six life sentences, but has been on semi-freedom since 1997. As told by the Giornale di Brescia, when he is not on leave, he leaves prison in the morning and returns by 10 pm and is free to roam the city. Also using the partner’s car. Not only that: this New Year’s Eve and the following days he was able to stay in an apartment in Brescia without going back to sleep in his cell, as granted by the Surveillance Court. And since 4 January he has been collaborating in smart working with a local association and with a city RSA.

