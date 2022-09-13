Home Business Semiconductor sector fell, Nvidia fell more than 5% | US stocks_Sina Finance_Sina.com
At the beginning of the US stock market on September 13 (Tuesday), as of press time, the semiconductor sector was lower, Nvidia (NVDA.US),AMD(AMD.US) fell about 5.3%, ON Semiconductor (ON.US) fell 4.7%, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI.US) fell 4%,MicronTechnology (MU.US) fell 3.5%,Qualcomm(QCOM.US) and Broadcom (AVGO.US) fell about 3%.

