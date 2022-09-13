Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time →[download link]
At the beginning of the US stock market on September 13 (Tuesday), as of press time, the semiconductor sector was lower, Nvidia (NVDA.US),AMD(AMD.US) fell about 5.3%, ON Semiconductor (ON.US) fell 4.7%, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI.US) fell 4%,MicronTechnology (MU.US) fell 3.5%,Qualcomm(QCOM.US) and Broadcom (AVGO.US) fell about 3%.
Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!
Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP
Responsible editor: Guo Mingyu
See also GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GAMING OC 12GB-4K resolution ray tracing graphics card preferred