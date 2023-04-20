Home » Semiconductors, Italy looks to Taiwan chips
Semiconductors, Italy looks to Taiwan chips

L’Italia it is the only Group of Seven country to have joined the Chinese Silk Road. Even if the memorandum of understanding has had little practical impact since it was signed by the then Prime Minister Joseph Conte in early 2019, has highly symbolic value for Beijing at a time of growing tensions with the United States and allies.

The agreement will be renewed automatically in 2024, unless Italy abandons it.

In any case, the visit of senior officials demonstrates that the IItaly is willing to deepen diplomatic relations with Taiwan, a key supplier of semiconductors and other high-tech goods. According to local media, the island intends to open a second representative office in Italy, in Milan.

The supply of semiconductors it is crucial for the EU and the US, in order to reduce exposure to supply chain disruptions following the escalating tensions with China.

L’Italia it is particularly dependent on the supply of semiconductors, which are essential for the luxury car industry.

