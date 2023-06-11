Home » Senago, finished the mural for Giulia Tramontano. “Made a Garden for Her”
Murder Senago, the community dedicates a space of “memory” to Giulia Tramontano. The mural is a work by Elio Luca Coia and Mary Cunzolo

From degradation to beauty, from tragedy to memory and rebirth: the place where the body of Julia Tramontanothe seven months pregnant woman killed at the hands of her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello, has been completely transformed. The project, born from the idea of ​​a resident of Senago, Roberto Espositolo street artist Elio Luca Coiain arte Zak e le decoratrice Mary Cunzolocame to life within a few weeks, become a “small garden in memory of Giulia“, Esposito explains to Local Team. On one side of the mural, Local Team explains, the names of Giulia and her son Thiago have been written, while on the other there are two paintings, one depicting Giulia as she was, the other as should have been, after the birth of her baby.

Senago murder, interview with Roberto Esposito, one of the promoters of the mural for Giulia Tramontano

