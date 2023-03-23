The Italian Embassy and the Italian Cultural Institute in Dakar have promoted a series of meetings in Senegal on pediatric surgery as part of the activities aimed at encouraging bilateral scientific cooperation. During a seminar organized with the Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar and the Senegalese Society of Pediatric Surgery, Professor Francesco Fascetti Leon of the Department of Women’s and Children’s Health of the University of Padua met with surgeons and anesthetists from from various universities and pediatric hospitals in Senegal. The theme of the conference, as referred to in a note from the Embassy itself, was the evolution of minimally invasive surgery techniques for the correction of malformations that newborns may present at birth.

During his mission in Senegal, Fascetti Leon then made visits to the Albert Royer hospitals in Dakar-Fann and to the new pediatric facility in Diamdiadio, both specialized in childcare, meeting local doctors and discussing with them the main dysfunctions and neonatal pathologies that require particularly complex interventions.

The mission, organized by the scientific attaché, is part of the celebration program for the 800th anniversary of the founding of the University of Padua organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

